LSU puts a hurting on Northwestern State

By Lamarr Fields
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The LSU Tigers men’s basketball team dominated Northwestern State 89-49 on Tuesday night, improving their record to 10-0 on the season.

Northwestern State led 6-4 before LSU went on a 22-5 run to take a 26-11 lead in the middle of the first half. Xavier Pinson scored ten points in the Tigers’ big run; he also added 15 points and four assists for the game. LSU had three started in double-digits Efton Reid had 15 points and ten rebounds, and Darius Days scored 13 points, to along with Pinson’s 15. Pinson also surpassed the 1,000 point mark for his career.

Tari Eason led the Tigers in scoring with18 points, 13 of which came in the second half. The Tigers held the Demons to 27.9% shooting from the field and outrebounded them 53-39. LSU was also active in the passing lane, which got them 17 steals. So far this season, LSU has held eight opponents to under 60 points. Defense wins championships.

Kendell Coleman led the Demons in scoring 16 points while also grabbing 12 rebounds; Cedric Garett added 15 points for Northwestern State. The Demons are now 2-9 on the season.

LSU will need to find a more consistent offense when they play conference games because the SEC conference is tough. On Saturday, LSU plays Louisiana Tech in Bossier City, Louisiana.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

