What Makes Christmas Music Sound ... Christmassy?

By Alex Palmer
Discover Mag
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s one of the most distinctive (or inescapable, depending on your perspective) elements of the holiday season: Christmas music. The familiar collection of sentimental tunes begins to take over airwaves and filter through coffee shop speakers around Thanksgiving weekend and essentially becomes the soundtrack for the entire month of December. But...

www.discovermagazine.com

countryliving.com

The True Story Behind the Song 'White Christmas' Is Even Sadder Than Its Lyrics

With 50 million copies sold, not only is Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" the best-selling Christmas song of all time, it's also the best-selling single ever, according to Guinness World Records. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
97X

Here are Some Non-Traditional Christmas Songs You Might Like

The AV Club just posted 2021’s best new holiday music to add to your playlist (which you can find below) I do like this idea and appreciate them letting me know because I have been curating my own playlist of Christmas favorites in a Spotify playlist called "'Bored of Christmas Music' Christmas Playlist".
The Independent

Move over Santa, Baby: Why the weird festive album is going to save Christmas

Christmas is almost here, and how better to celebrate than by bopping along to Wham! and Mariah Carey classics covered by a horned monster from central European folklore? That is the deal, more or less, with Krampusnacht, the moniker of a mysterious vintage keyboard enthusiast from Auckland, New Zealand. Each December, he adopts the persona of the “Krampus” demon figure, known for its seasonal punishments of naughty children throughout Austria and southern Germany, and releases an EP of festive tunes.With every release – six since 2017, on Bandcamp – he delivers burbling and baroque electronic takes on festive favourites, from...
News On 6

'Make Music Muskogee' Preparing For Special Christmas Concert

A music nonprofit is getting ready for a big winter concert in Muskogee in just two weeks. Make Music Muskogee is expecting hundreds of people to attend the concert. The Muskogee organization is now on the national map of Make Music Winter and this event is supposed to be one of their biggest in years.
MUSKOGEE, OK
Bonner County Daily Bee

‘Sounds of Christmas’ concert dates announced

“Sounds of Christmas” returns to North Idaho College this month with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 in the Boswell Hall Schuler Performing Arts Center and via Zoom. The annual concert will feature performances by the NIC Wind Symphony, NIC Cardinal Chorale,...
umo.edu

Carolina Sound Releases New Christmas CD

MOUNT OLIVE –The University of Mount Olive’s acapella group, Carolina Sound, has released a new CD. The Christmas album features six Christmas favorites, one five song medley and one original song entitled, “The Very Best Christmas Gift.”. The new album is a follow up to Carolina Sound’s worship album release...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
ashevillefm.org

Christmas special without Christmas music

Yes, JD has heard enough Christmas songs for a lifetime, so this year, he will go back in time and spin songs from his favorite classic Progressive Rock albums from 1971. Fifty years ago was an important year of creativity and musical exploration for many UK bands, who composed storied albums that have become classics. This selection of sonic ventures will help you through the stress of the season and enhance your holiday cheer!! Bring your favorite adult beverage or edible and tune in Thursday, December 23rd, from 2-4 PM EST at 103.3 FM or Asheville FM from anywhere in the world! Have a very safe and happy holiday!
KQED

Ellie Lauter: The Sound of Music

Reaching an aging relative in mental decline can be a tall order, but Ellie Lauter found the secret that reconnected her with her grandmother. The day I started kindergarten was the day we put my grandma into a senior home. Soon we had become part of the small core of "regular visitors," those who visited even on days that weren't holidays. As I grew up, my grandma's memory slowly disappeared.
TVGuide.com

The Best New Christmas Movies (December 2021)

The only reason classic Christmas movies are so cherished is because they came from a time before the great flood of streaming content, back when the idea of a Hallmark Christmas movie was just a glint in the eye of a studio executive. But we no longer have to be beholden to holiday movies we've seen year after year, because Christmas movies are a big business now. This year has been a particularly prolific year for festive films, with Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix, and more churning out the cheer like this was the last Christmas we'll ever have. No need to dust off that VHS copy of Miracle on 34th Street, flip on the smart TV and watch a new Christmas movie instead.
Billboard

The Search For New Holiday Classics

Ten years ago, Michael Bublé celebrated the holidays with Christmas, a 15–track collection of established yuletide classics spiked with one newly written song. It was an instant success and has dominated the fourth quarter ever since: As of Nov. 30, before the holidays had even kicked in, its tracks had been streamed 110 million times in 2021 alone; since 2011, Christmas has moved over 6 million equivalent album units and its songs have accumulated 1.9 billion on-demand streams in the United States, according to MRC Data.
The Guardian

From wassails to Wexford: the best classical Christmas albums of 2021

As surely as the first cuckoo arrives in spring, so the first festive CD lands around mid-August. By usual standards this year’s Christmas heap is small, but quality is high. The collegiate choir offerings, thwarted by not being able to practise in lockdown, are mostly absent. An exception is those Nine Lessons and Carols stalwarts, the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, directed by Daniel Hyde. Their In the Bleak Midwinter has a particular distinction: for once, the men and boys sing in a resonant empty chapel, without the acoustic muffle of a congregation. Grandeur is achieved by the organ, played by Matthew Martin. This is the choice for anyone who wants carols they recognise. A strong alternative is the recently formed adult Belfast Cathedral Choir in their debut album for Resonus, A Belfast Christmas: first-class singing, conducted by Matthew Owens, in choices by Philip Ledger, John Rutter, Elizabeth Poston and others. In addition, Owens has recorded Christmas Bells: Organ Music from Belfast Cathedral.
Den of Geek

George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ Has a Long, Complicated History Beyond the Music Video

George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” was released on Nov. 23, 1970, as the first single to his groundbreaking and historic solo album. The Beatles were the first band to play stadium concerts, put backwards instrumentation into songs, and the first rock band to put sitar and tamboura drones in pop rock. But Harrison’s first solo release after the band’s break up, All Things Must Pass, was the first triple album coming from a single act in rock. “My Sweet Lord,” was the first number one hit by a solo Beatle and the biggest selling single of 1971. It is most renowned because of the trendsetting plagiarism suit around it, but the song transcends easy labels.
American Songwriter

Morgan James Keeps the Holiday Spirit with ‘A Very Magnetic Christmas’

When touring was off the table around the release of Morgan James’ third album Memphis Magnetic in 2020, the pandemic hit in 2020, Morgan James switched gears into something more seasonal. Still, in a very magnetic state, James started revisiting Christmas classics she loved and wrote several holiday originals for her first-holiday album A Very Magnetic Christmas.
The Independent

The 10 Christmas songs we’re embarrassed to admit we love

Christmas is quickly approaching and the nation is hastily compiling playlists of the best festive bangers to get in a much-needed good mood.While all Christmas songs are at least partly embarrassing by nature of being Christmas songs, there are some cool kids out there – your “Fairytale of New York”s, your “Christmas Wrapping”s.The songs on this list, however, are decidedly not that. They’re cheesy, cringey and, occasionally a little bit weird, which is a mood I think you should go for over the festive period. If you’re genuinely embarrassed to be seen singing along to any of these, you’re in...
lhslance.org

Lancer Spotlight 12/6/21: Music department celebrates sounds of the holidays

This song and more were included in the annual winter concert on December 3. The first half of the event featured the Woodwind Ensemble, Merry Tuba Christmas, the String Ensemble, the Brass Ensemble and the Percussion Ensemble. Sophomore and percussionist Mia Lucas said, “The winter concert is one of my...
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Saturday: ‘Rudolph,’ ‘Frosty’ and new Christmas movies

Hot Mess Holiday (7 p.m., Comedy Central) - In this new movie, a young finance exec is unceremoniously dumped by her cheating fiancé during the Diwali holidays, and her free-spirited bestie is determined to help her get lit. They take a trip to Chicago, where the pair accidentally find a valuable diamond.
