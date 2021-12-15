ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos have 4 players on COVID-19 reserve list

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
The NFL has been hit hard by COVID-19 this week, and the Denver Broncos aren’t immune to the wave of positive tests.

After placing running back Mike Boone, safety P.J. Locke and outside linebacker Malik Reed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week, Denver placed wide receiver Seth Williams on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Williams will not count against the 16-player practice squad while on reserve. The Broncos also released offensive tackle Adrian Ealy from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Denver did receive some good news on the COVID front this week, as center Brett Jones has cleared COVID-19 protocol. Jones moved from the Reserve/COVID-19 list to injured reserve on Monday.

In addition to the Broncos, seven other NFL teams — the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Washington Football Team — all have at least four players on Reserve/COVID-19 this week.

The Browns have 10 players on COVID-19 reserve, including quarterback Baker Mayfield. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski is also in COVID-19 protocol after testing positive this week. The Browns are scheduled to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
Baker Mayfield fires off angry tweets at NFL

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not happy with the NFL’s handling of COVID protocols amid the Browns’ current increase in cases. In a series of tweets, Mayfield criticized the NFL for its policies on testing players and perceived inconsistency in doing so. The NFL will continue daily testing for teams currently in intensive protocols due to an ongoing increase in cases, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, but other teams will not be subject to daily testing. This irked Mayfield, who accused the NFL of selective application of protocols to ensure that the Browns game goes on “to make money.”
Ex-NFL Draft bust makes offer to needy Browns

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a shortage of quarterbacks due to a rise in Covid positives this week. Things are dire enough that one of the team’s more notorious draft busts is ready to suit up for them again. Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have both tested positive...
Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
Case Keenum’s quote about Nick Chubb goes viral

Case Keenum could potentially start for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it sounds like the veteran quarterback is beyond excited for the opportunity. With running back Kareem Hunt likely to miss the game due to an ankle injury, Nick Chubb is expected to carry...
The Steelers Might Not Need a Christmas Miracle to Make The Playoffs

As bad as things got for the Steelers in the first half against the Vikings, as bad as they’ve been at times on the way to 6-6-1, it could be worse. Watching everybody else in action after a Thursday night stinker in Minneapolis confirmed as much for Mike Tomlin.
The Browns may have found their savior in ex-player ahead of Raiders’ game

One Ex-Browns player is ready to save the season. The Browns are down to their third-string quarterback, Nick Mullens, and their practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta. They’re among the whopping 16 potential new starters for the Browns come Sunday, many of whom will be making their first start of their career. This has of course got many fans demanding the NFL postpone the game.
FanSided

It’s official: The Browns are screwed against the Raiders

The Browns have no chance of defeating the Raiders now. The Browns are done. There’s no chance that Cleveland can defeat the Raiders come Saturday, not with the recent news that another five Browns are out of the game. Worst of all, backup quarterback Case Keenum, who along with Grant Delpit, AJ Green, Ronnie Harrison, and Jacob Phillips have all tested positive for the virus.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

