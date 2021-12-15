New Year nears, time to review financial plans

Everything you need to do before EOY to prepare your financials for 2022, whether you’re working or you’re retired. I know what you’re thinking – who has time during the holiday season to think about financial planning when you already have a long list of “to dos” like gifts to buy, cookies to bake, elaborate meals to cook, travel plans, and on and on? But year-end is one of the most important times to carve out just a few hours to make sure you’re set up for the best financial outcome possible, and you’re ready for the New Year.
Comments / 0