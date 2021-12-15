ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year nears, time to review financial plans

By Wayne Curtis
It is just a matter of weeks before a new year is here....

Zacks.com

A Game Plan for Investing in a New Year

The calendar clock spun around quickly. This is the time of year again when top-down stock strategists look into their crystal ball, and make projections on the year ahead. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is no different and he’s here now. 1. What do you see...
NBC12

Creating a savings plan for the New Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Maybe you are planning to buy a car or you want to save money for a down payment on a home. Either way now is the time to create a savings plan for 2022. It could even be a more long-term goal like saving for your...
Kiplinger

Thrift Savings Plan Contribution Limits for 2022

The amount that employees of the federal government and members of the military can contribute to a Thrift Savings Plan for 2022 has increased from last year. Active military members in combat zones have a chance to save even more. 2022 Thrift Savings Plan Contribution Limits. The maximum amount you...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Corbin Times Tribune

FOWLER: Time for end of year business tax planning

Your business exists to serve a human need. The better you meet that need the more you grow, the more people you can serve and employ and the more lives you can change. That is the beauty of capitalism. Don’t let minimizing taxes distract you from maximizing value. In...
hermoney.com

The Best Year-End Financial Planning Tips No Matter Your Employment Situation

Everything you need to do before EOY to prepare your financials for 2022, whether you’re working or you’re retired. I know what you’re thinking – who has time during the holiday season to think about financial planning when you already have a long list of “to dos” like gifts to buy, cookies to bake, elaborate meals to cook, travel plans, and on and on? But year-end is one of the most important times to carve out just a few hours to make sure you’re set up for the best financial outcome possible, and you’re ready for the New Year.
Westport News

Opinion: Year-end financial planning tips to prepare for 2022, and beyond

As we approach the end of 2021, it’s important to take stock of your financial situation, examine how to adjust your plans to achieve your goals, and take steps to improve your financial life. Year-end financial planning typically involves talking to a variety of experts, including a financial adviser, accountant and attorney.
HometownLife.com

When to consider donations, investments for your year-end financial planning

Here we are in the homestretch of 2021. I know at the end of 2020 we were happy to see a new year and I think we all feel similarly about 2021. Before we close out the year, I want to run through some of the financial things you can do before the end of the year that may be beneficial to you. Of course, the events won’t apply to everyone because everyone’s situation is different. However, taking advantage of these issues can help you financially.
thatssotampa.com

Grow Financial offering $200 to new members, just in time for the holidays

Tampa’s favorite federal credit union, Grow Financial is paying back the first qualifying $200 spent on a checking account by new members this month. Want to get your holiday shopping paid for by someone else? Grow Financial is here to make it happen. As way to welcome new members this December, Grow Financial Federal Credit Union is offering a $200 payback after you open a checking account, just for making five transactions totaling at least $200 between enrollment and December 30th.
Financial-Planning.com

Inflation, tax concerns weigh on retirement planning

Clients might not be panicking just yet, but an array of concerns spanning everything from inflation to potential tax hikes and a stubbornly resilient pandemic have retirement savers worried, and in some cases responding with more conservative approaches to asset allocations. That's according to the latest Retirement Advisor Confidence Index,...
Lumia UK

Microsoft and the financial services industry: A year in review and 2022 trends ahead

Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft. 2021 has been an incredible year of change for the financial services industry. We saw organizations across financial services accelerate digital innovation at a record pace. This has also been an important year for us here at Microsoft. We launched Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services and made significant advancements with the industry’s leading SIs and ISVs, as we doubled down on our long-standing commitment to provide a depth and breadth of specialized support for the financial services industry and help our customers succeed in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.
