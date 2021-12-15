Celebrate the joy of Christmas chaos

Prescott was full of Christmas spirit tonight at the floats and participants of the 2021 Prescott Christmas Parade traveled through town spreading some holiday happiness. Children were delighted to receive the sweets and prizes that were tossed out from the many churches, schools, businesses, and other organizations that participated in the parade. Law enforcement, fire departments, and emergency medical services also joined in the fun. Even more exciting was the appearance of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Poppy the Troll, and, of course, Santa! The Junior Auxiliary of Nevada County added to the festivities by passing out treats on the Nevada County Courthouse lawn. Many smiling faces could be seen as families enjoyed the lights, music, candy, and fun during this joyful community celebration.
Comments / 0