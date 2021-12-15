ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Celebrate the joy of Christmas chaos

By Editorials
southalabamian.com
 3 days ago

We just completed a portion of our Christmas frenzy. It was a good frenzy, a controlled chaos. We worked as a team and barely snapped at each other. There was grumbling but no snapping, which we counted as a win. We love our tree because it’s ours. Ornaments span...

www.southalabamian.com

swark.today

2021 Prescott Christmas Parade Brings Joy to the Community

Prescott was full of Christmas spirit tonight at the floats and participants of the 2021 Prescott Christmas Parade traveled through town spreading some holiday happiness. Children were delighted to receive the sweets and prizes that were tossed out from the many churches, schools, businesses, and other organizations that participated in the parade. Law enforcement, fire departments, and emergency medical services also joined in the fun. Even more exciting was the appearance of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Poppy the Troll, and, of course, Santa! The Junior Auxiliary of Nevada County added to the festivities by passing out treats on the Nevada County Courthouse lawn. Many smiling faces could be seen as families enjoyed the lights, music, candy, and fun during this joyful community celebration.
PRESCOTT, AR
Bonner County Daily Bee

'Tot's help Santa deliver Christmas joy

The whole world ain't as darks as it sometimes seems. There light if you look for it, if you know what I mean. The next six months every day, gets lighter and longer. Still standing after twenty twenty, you'll emerge stronger. For someone in need, you'll be their first responder.
SANDPOINT, ID
Oxford Eagle

Oxford Christmas Parade returns to bring “Christmas Joy”

The Oxford Christmas Parade is returning to the historic Downtown Square and University Avenue on Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The parade will start at 5th Street and University Avenue from the Gertrude C. Ford Center then moves towards the Square and concludes on North Lamar at Price Street where the Oxford Activity Center is located.
State
Mississippi State
architectureartdesigns.com

16 Joyful Christmas Wreath Designs For The Holiday Season

Okay, it is finally time to replace that winter wreath on your front door with a whimsical Christmas wreath that will welcome the holiday season into your home. There are a few weeks until Christmas but that doesn’t mean that it is too early to start decorating your home for Christmas. It is just the right time to do it. This way you’ll have some time to figure out whether you need some more Christmas decorations, who am I kidding, you can never have enough decorations for the most joyful holiday.
LIFESTYLE
WATE

Christmas bringing joy and business to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The tree is lit and the lights are up — Christmas has arrived in Knoxville. Over the course of the next month, city leaders have organized many events including a parade Friday, ice skating, and a lot more. Bebe Vogel helps her daughter run her Old...
KNOXVILLE, TN
TODAY.com

Simple Christmas Traditions to Bring Joy with Little Ones

Looking back on my family’s holiday traditions, I’m filled with a nostalgic blend of happiness and hazy remembrance. While I can’t remember every detail of each Christmas, there are certain constants I’ve come to look forward to and appreciate each year: mom’s famous hot cocoa, trimming the Douglas Fir while watching National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and quoting every word, making my late grandmother, Mimi’s tea cakes, driving around to look at Christmas lights, wrapping all of Dad’s gifts to Mom on Christmas eve...the list goes on and on!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Slow down and enjoy the holiday season

It’s beginning to look like Christmas on this first Friday of December. It has looked like Christmas in a lot of places early this year. Everybody is in a rush. No matter what they are doing, they rush it–be it driving, shopping, eating, they rush it. Slow down a little and just enjoy it.
CELEBRATIONS
kingcityrustler.com

Window on the World Column | The Chaos That Can Be Christmas

I recall so clearly the simplicity of the holidays when we were young. We would show up and be fed and presented with presents, as it were. (Occasionally I would help Mum with the wrapping, but that was about the extent of my responsibilities.) In adulthood, it is not quite so simple or, frankly, so fun.
candgnews.com

Joy to You concert returns for the Christmas season

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The 14th year of the annual Joy To You holiday concert returned this year in person to celebrate the Christmas season. The holiday concert took place at Trinity Lutheran Church in Utica Dec. 5 to benefit women’s shelters in Macomb County. Barbara Ogar, flutist, flute...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
kentonbee.com

Musical gifts add Christmas joy at Cardinal O’Hara

A donation from Cardinal O’Hara High School alumni has brought early Christmas gifts to the school’s wind ensemble and band. Donna Matlock, ’71, and her husband, Dr. Charles Matlock, who are generous supporters of the school’s fine arts department, donated two trumpets and a euphonium for the band and wind ensemble. Tim Overbeck, ’70, also donated a complete set of […]
MUSIC
greensboro.com

COMMENTARY: Joyful Christmas reading for you, family and friends

From grocery lists to guest lists to shopping lists, all kinds of to-do lists fill our days between Thanksgiving through Christmas. All these lists are not bad in and of themselves, but they all involve doing. I would like to suggest a list for the season that involves a stationary activity: reading. My family loves to add to our Christmas book list each year. In fact, the books my daughters and I read at Christmas are not only our favorites of the year, but they fuel our anticipatory excitement about the season.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Taos News

Meditation brings joy and kindness to family celebrations

It’s the winter holiday season. Whichever holiday your family celebrates: Hanukkah, Las Posadas, Christmas, Kwanzaa, Winter Solstice, Eid-al-Adha—may it be a joyous time of year! We hear and sing songs about bringing back the light, happiness and merriment and since mindfulness is the practice of paying attention, on purpose to the present moment and without judgment, this is a great time of year to focus on joy and kindness. Loving-kindness meditation is a practice that involves cultivating feelings of kindness with ourselves and others.
LIFESTYLE
Gettysburg Times

Santa Koz brings joy during Christmas season

Santa has come to Carroll Valley, but he goes by a different name – Santa Koz. From the red and white suit to being supported by a team of community elves, he does have an uncanny resemblance to Santa.
SOCIETY
creators.com

Taking Christmas Seriously

We all know that God works in mysterious ways. Last weekend, two friends and I were deeply moved when we saw a theatrical production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." This is the famous and popular tale of the transformation and redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge from a rasping, grasping old miser into a lovable, generous old man who, late in life, becomes determined to make amends for all his extreme selfishness and his public denunciations of charity.
RELIGION
sixtyandme.com

The Joys – and Challenges – of My First Empty Nest Christmas

Christmas is in just a few weeks. My adult children, who finally, truly left the nest this year, were not happy when I told them about the Christmas I am planning for this year when they come home for the holidays. “No tree,” I said. Arose a chorus of complaints....
LIFESTYLE

