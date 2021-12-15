Strange But True

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Lucie Winborne
 3 days ago

* In Germany, you are allowed to drive your car naked, but not...

nintendoeverything.com

Life is Strange: True Colors Switch gameplay

Life is Strange: True Colors landed on Switch this week, and if you’re curious as to how the port turned out, we now have some gameplay to share. The video showcases a half hour of footage. Here’s an overview of Life is Strange: True Colors:. A bold new...
VIDEO GAMES
The Jewish Press

True Compassion

Rebbe Nachman of Breslov explains that in order to have true compassion, a person must have da’as, which means an awareness of G-d (Likutey Moharan II:8,2). There is one more step, however, in the process of acquiring true compassion. In order to gain da’as, we must live a life of holiness, for the purification of our consciousness depends upon our efforts to overcome our lower desires; from a consciousness that is purified comes genuine compassion.
RELIGION
The Quietus

The Strange World Of... Takuroku

As Cafe Oto winds down its lockdown label Takuroku after 195 releases, Stewart Smith discusses ten entry points to the experimental music series with senior producer Fielding Hope. As the first lockdown in Spring 2020 brought live music to a sudden halt, the underground music community rallied to provide alternatives....
MUSIC
LiveScience

When was Jesus born?

The birth of Jesus Christ is commemorated by millions of people around the world with Christmas celebrations on Dec. 25. Yet, most scholars agree that he wasn't born on that day, or even in the year A.D. 1. Why is Jesus' birthday celebrated on December 25?. Researchers have speculated that...
RELIGION
Saddam Hussein
Page Six

‘Crocodile Dundee’ actor David Gulpilil, indigenous legend, dead at 68

David Gulpilil, the legendary indigenous Australian actor who earned international acclaim in Paul Hogan’s “Crocodile Dundee” and Rolf de Heer’s “Charlie’s Country,” has died after a four-year battle with lung cancer. He was 68. The award-winning thespian’s passing was announced Monday via a statement by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall:...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

13 things you never knew about the Home Alone movies

Home Alone is one of those classic Christmas films we watch time and time again. Can you believe it came out over three decades ago in 2000? We thought it was about time to learn some cool facts about it, so you can impress whoever you're settling down to watch it with this December.
RETAIL
/Film

The Groundbreaking John Wayne Western You've Likely Never Seen

There's a reason John Wayne is thought of as the quintessential cowboy, from his breakthrough role in "Stagecoach" (1939) to his final movie, "The Shootist" (1976). Starring in 142 motion pictures spanning six decades, John Wayne's movies have made him synonymous with the Old West. His Westerns embody the frontier history of the United States, and he's often starred in many of the best Westerns of all time alongside the likes of James Stewart, Robert Mitchum, and Kirk Douglas. My personal favorite, "True Grit," saw him take home the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1969 for the now-iconic role of U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn. But there's one revolutionary John Wayne movie you've probably never seen.
MOVIES
maryvilleforum.com

My Word: True progress

The American left is clever, but its arrogance may be its undoing. That conclusion depends on the American people and their willingness to defend their country. Make no mistake we are in a hard fight for our national identity and our future. The parties are locked in partisanship, but disgusted independents are watching warily as factions strive for dominance. Resistance therein is clearly mounting as Biden’s policies and purposes manifest.
POLITICS
The Independent

Joy Reid accuses Elon Musk of 'misappropriating Black vernacular for misogynistic purposes'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has blasted Elon Musk for what she described as “misappropriating black vernacular” language in a critical tweet aimed at Senator Elizabeth Warren. The Telsa and Space X chief was responding to comments made by Ms Warren earlier this week, who suggested that Mr Musk didn't deserve his selection as Time’s person of the year, as he hadn't paid enough taxes in 2021. The executive has gained something of a reputation for hitting back at critics, and in typical fashion, he lashed out at the Massachusetts lawmaker in a now-viral post. Please don’t call the manager...
CELEBRITIES
94.5 KATS

The Strange Tradition of the British Christmas No. 1

In the closing weeks of every year, newspapers speculate, DJs postulate, talking heads chat on TV and bookkeepers offer odds over the U.K.’s Christmas No. 1 single. It’s been that way for nearly five decades, and despite the massive changes in the music industry over those decades, the seasonal chart-topping spot remains highly coveted.
MUSIC
The New Yorker

The Strange, Unfinished Saga of Cyberpunk 2077

Mike Pondsmith started playing Dungeons & Dragons in the late seventies, as an undergraduate at the University of California, Davis. The game, published just a few years before, popularized a newish form of entertainment: tabletop role-playing, in which players, typically using dice and a set of rule books, create characters who pursue open-ended quests within an established world. “The most stimulating part of the game is the fact that anything can happen,” an early D&D review noted. Soon, other such games hit the market, including Traveller, a sci-fi game published in 1977, the year that “Star Wars” came out. Pondsmith, a tall Black man who grew up in multiple countries because his dad was in the Air Force, loved sci-fi, and fancied himself a bit like Lando Calrissian, the smooth-talking “Star Wars” rogue played by Billy Dee Williams. “If I could’ve had a cape, I would have had a cape,” he told me, over video chat from his home in western Washington. He bought a copy of Traveller at a Bay Area hardware store shortly after it was released. “You had this vast, sweeping empire with aliens in it and all this stuff,” he recalled, “and people had these spaceships, and they went all over the place and traded and fought.”
VIDEO GAMES
thehillnews.org

The True Thanksgiving Day Narrative

Family members gathered around a table of food give thanks before embarking on an evening full of stuffing, pie, parades and football. This is what Thanksgiving has come to mean for many families in the United States. This family-oriented narrative, however, covers only a small aspect of the holiday’s history and implications.
FESTIVAL
thebulletin.org

Strange animal-nuclear tales

The perfect gift! Order your signed copy of our 75th Anniversary book now. Have you ever wondered what nuclear technologies look like from the perspective of animals? In these short, strange-but-true stories and photographs, you’ll encounter animals whose paths intersected with nuclear infrastructure, including crocodiles drawn to the warm water surrounding nuclear power plants, chickens detonating nuclear landmines, and even lizards accused of being nuclear spies.
ANIMALS
flickeringmyth.com

The Lost In Space Show That Disappeared

Neil Calloway looks at a failed attempt to bring the Lost in Space franchise back to TV…. You’ll probably be familiar, if only by name or a vague recollection of a repeat when you were a kid, of the original 1960s Lost in Space, a campy pre-Star Trek sci-fi TV show about the Robinson family who, you guessed it, are lost in space. In 1998, thirty years after the original show ended, a big budget, big screen remake came out and did moderately well at the box office but wasn’t exactly showered with praise by the critics.
TV SERIES

