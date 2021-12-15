ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORONAVIRUS: Homebound learning to continue for USD 386 Madison Virgil through remainder of semester

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lack of available staff and student coverage has led to a learning model change for USD 386 Madison Virgil. It was announced Monday that the district would be shifting to homebound...

kvoe.com

