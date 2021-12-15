No Glove, No Love: Pick up the 686 Mountain Mitt

When it comes to real-deal cowboys, it doesn’t get any more real than Forrie J. Smith, who plays ranch hand, Lloyd, on “Yellowstone.”. Smith is a been there, done that cattle rancher who is fully immersed in the cowboy culture. He grew up on a ranch, working with horses and participating in numerous rodeo events. His authenticity as a cowboy really pops on “Yellowstone” as he plays Lloyd, the senior statesman of the bunkhouse. As an actual cowboy, you can probably imagine just what Forrie J. Smith’s closet looks like. There are sure to be a couple of cowboy hats, western-style button-down shirts and you might even find a set of spurs in his closet. There are likely at least a few pairs of cowboy boots in that closet too. Smith decided recently that it was time to add to his cowboy boot collection and went out to do a little shopping. Yes, the “Yellowstone” star shops for boots in the same manner that we all do.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 16 DAYS AGO