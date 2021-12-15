ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

How to Enter Sole Collector's 2021 Holiday Giveaway

By Victor Deng
Sole Collector
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSole Collector is celebrating the season of gift giving by blessing one lucky fan with a pair of coveted Nike sneakers. Starting today, readers will be able to enter Sole Collector’s 2021 Holiday Sweepstakes via...

solecollector.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6-17-23 Set To Drop In Classic Red & White Offering: Photos

Jumpman has always been interested in hybrid sneakers over the last few years, although, it has been a while since a truly unique one came down the pipeline. Now, Jordan Brand is looking to change that as they have unleashed a new model called the Jordan 6-17-23. This shoe is a mix between the Jordan 6 and the Jordan 17. For those who aren't catching on, the 23 is what you get when you add 6 and 17 together. It also just so happens to make up Michael Jordan's infamous number.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Nike Air Max 97 "Air Sprung"

Following the initial reveal of the Nike “Air Sprung” by way of a Air Max 95 silhouette earlier this year, Nike now introduces an Air Max 97 to the collection, giving the classic silhouette a light-hearted contemporary rework. The upcoming Move to Zero pairs are found in sand and sail...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ben Jerry#Nike Sb#Enter Sole Collector#The Ben Jerry#Nike Air Max 1 97
inputmag.com

A new shoe brand ripped off Kanye’s iconic Nike Air Yeezy 2 sneakers

Nike has spent the last year-plus repeatedly turning to the courts in a heightened effort to crack down on bootleggers, but there’s one emergent brand that hasn’t been scared off yet. Meta/Father LLC is set to launch its debut sneaker in the form of a clear and obvious Nike Air...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Nike Releases a Sneaker-Boot Inspired by Northern Lights

Nike continues to expand its winter-ready offering, reimagining popular silhouettes as sneaker-boot hybrids. Following a “Light Bone” colorway, the Air Force 1 High Utility returns in icy blue and gray hues. Inspired by the Northern Lights, the Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 “Deep Freeze” features a leather and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High Restocking In All 8 Colorways on Thanksgiving

Great news for those that missed out on the ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High collaboration. Matthew M. Williams has announced that every colorway will restock on Thanksgiving. We saw the collection initially launch during Paris Fashion Week in 2020, which has now expanded to a total of 8 colorways. What all the Nike Air Force 1 High releases share is the use of premium leather, an ankle strap, and the 1017-ALYX-9SM logo placed on the lateral side.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Shopping
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Huarache Releasing in Black, Grey, and Neon Green

We have showcased several exciting colorways of the Air Huarache, including the OG ’Slate’ pair scheduled to return. If you’re not a fan of the original colorways, don’t worry, Nike will have plenty of new themes to offer. One of the upcoming Nike Air Huarache releases features a mixture of...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” Release Date, Info, Price

Editor's Notes: Hello, bank account? Yes, it's me again, letting you know I'll be making yet another withdrawal for a pair of Nike Air Jordan 9s. I imagine that's how it goes as you scan through the Jordan Brand seasonal release schedule. There are no breaks, from the holiday season to Spring/Summer to Fall/Winter, and back again.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Huarache Gets Equipped With A Gum Bottom: Photos

This year, the Nike Air Huarache has been celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, the shoe has received a ton of great new colorways, and there have even been some retro releases to boot. With all eyes back on the Huarache, it appears as though Nike is planning some big things in 2022, as they know fans are always down for some new Huarache offerings. In fact, the images below depict a Huarache that seems perfect for the summer months.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max Plus Launching in Black and Royal Blue

We will continue to see multiple color options of the Air Max Plus during late 2021 and early 2022. For our latest look, the pair comes highlighted in Black and Royal Blue. As you can see, this Nike Air Max Plus utilizes Black mesh across the base while Grey leather lands on the mudguard, heel, and plastic toe cap. Next, Royal Blue adorns the gradient cage, and 3M reflective runs down the tongue. Other details include a White midsole and a Light Blue rubber outsole.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

“Dark Russet” Takes Over The Latest Nike SB Blazer Mid ISO

As the end of 2021 approaches, Nike SB continues to tease new propositions made for skateboarding. Having recently unveiled an SB Dunk Low in “Dark Russet,” the brownish tone has just emerged atop the SB Blazer Mid ISO. As part of the imprint’s Orange Label, the basketball-sneaker-turned-skate-shoe is set to...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Huarache "Athletic Club" Drops Soon: Official Photos

One of the most iconic silhouettes from the 1990s is the Nike Air Huarache. This is a sneaker that has endless comfort and is definitely worth trying out now if you have been missing out all of these years. There have been plenty of Huarache colorways so far this year and with the Athletic Club collection coming out soon, it would only make sense that the Huarache would find itself among some of the other guests within the capsule.
APPAREL
WJTV 12

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 LEGO IDEAS Bid Features Colorways Like "Chicago," "Shattered Backboard" and More

Hong Kong-based LEGO creator LEGOTruman and 2A2A have unveiled their LEGO IDEAS bid for the Air Jordan 1. With measurements of five inches tall, 3.4 inches wide and 8.1 inches long, the model uses a total of 286 bricks and utilizes different building techniques to recreate the shape of the classic silhouette. The bid currently also offers a variation of colorways, including “Chicago,” “Top 3,” “Court Purple,” “Shattered Backboard,” “Bred,” “Pine Green” and “University Blue.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mens Journal

How to Choose the Best Nike Running Shoes for You

Nike running shoes are highly popular, and with good reason—the Swoosh makes some excellent kicks. Nike has been an innovator in the running world for decades, and its list of inventions, from Zoom Air pods in the ‘70s to carbon-fiber midsole plates more recently, is long. These inventions aren’t just gimmicks, either: Eliud Kipchoge ran a sub-two-hour marathon in a pair of Vaporflys, and the Infinity Run demonstrably reduced injuries in an independent study (to name just two standout examples). Nike continues to push the envelope with running shoe designs for elite athletes and the rest of us, too.
APPAREL
Complex

The Best New Sneaker Designs of 2021

There are few joys in life greater than getting a pair of new shoes. But most of the sneakers that we buy today are only “new” in relation to how long ago they were produced, not designed. The industry is full of retro products: Air Force 1s, Air Jordan 1s, Stan Smiths, the list goes on. But there are also brand-new models made every year just like how it used to be in the ‘80s and ‘90s, when many of us first fell in love with our now-favorite sneakers. The Nike Air Max 1 was once a brand-new sneaker, same with the Air Jordan 3, and even the Yeezy Boost 350. We interacted differently with these models seeing them for the first time and had a different appreciation for them because of that.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Black” Sees Global Release Soon

Unveiled to the masses on Instagram by UNION Los Angeles’ Chris Gibbs, the fourth and final installment of the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Wave” collection sees a global launch following a release on Friday, December 10th, via the Dutch brand’s outposts. Effectively the fourth “wave” in the latest...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Another Air Jordan 11 Adapt Is on the Way

It looks like the “Cool Grey” makeup isn’t the only Air Jordan 11 style releasing this holiday season. There’s also a new colorway of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt that’s expected to hit shelves soon. Moments ago, official Nike product images of the “Legend Blue”...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy