Danny Green says Sixers star Joel Embiid looks good amid rib injury

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Chris Szagola

As the Philadelphia 76ers return home to host the Miami Heat on Wednesday, all eyes are on the status of Joel Embiid. The star big man missed Monday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies as he was a very late scratch shortly before tipoff due to a right rib injury.

The Sixers will be looking to bounce back from that bad loss as they hope Embiid can return for this one. He had been struggling with the injury as early as their Dec. 9 matchup with the Utah Jazz.

As the Sixers return home, veteran guard Danny Green sounds like he expects Embiid to play on Wednesday. He looked like he was moving well in the team’s morning shootaround.

“He looked good in that previous shootaround,” said Green. “So, I mean, I don’t know. You never know. Obviously, he’s feeling something that we didn’t see or missed, but he warmed up with us in Memphis, he did shootaround in Memphis, and looked okay.”

It was a little shocking to see the big fella was scratched shortly before tipoff on Monday. The big key is always keeping him healthy, however. If something was bothering him, then the team would rather be safe than sorry.

“They wanted to double-check I guess to get X-rays,” Green added. “Today, he looked the same. He came in like his normal self. I would assume that there’s nothing wrong.”

The Sixers and the Heat will tipoff at 7 p.m. EST from Wells Fargo Center.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

