NBA

Sixers vs. Heat: 6 prop bets for Wednesday's game

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers will try to bounce back from a loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday night as they host a short-handed Miami Heat team missing Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Wednesday’s game will begin at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Sun.

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Sixers vs. Heat game at the Wells Fargo Center.

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

Sports
