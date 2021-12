The market has been unusually volatile for this usually bullish seasonal period. The S&P 500 is likely to open up the coming week on the downside through Tuesday. At that point, the bullish holiday seasonality takes effect. In the 3 trading days on either side of Christmas, the market has risen about two-thirds of the time. If the averages have risen in the calendar year prior to this time span, the odds are even higher. We will look at stocks that have done well in the coming week and those that have done well in the six-day holiday period.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO