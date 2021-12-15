Ryder Stock Price Today: Slightly Down But Still Looking Good

The stock price of CooTek (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: CTK) increased by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of CooTek (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: CTK) increased by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding to As Fengdu Novel, an online literature app developed by CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK), continuing to make progress in building its content ecology as it has reached a collaboration with Tencent Video’s Mars Project, which aims to support micro drama TV adaptation. And a batch of high-quality online literature work from Fengdu Novel has entered the bidding stage and will be ready for shooting upon the completion of bidding and coordination with the producers.

