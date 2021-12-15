‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant’s Cousin Could Be Pat Sajak’s ‘Twin’

A “Wheel of Fortune” contestant shares that her cousin could be Pat Sajak’s doppelgänger. We did some digging to find out.

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak has a doppelgänger? No way! On last night’s episode of the game show, a contestant named Peggy tells Sajak that her cousin looks just like him.

“And you have a cousin who could be my twin,” Sajak says. Peggy responds with his name!

“Terry McEvilly. He looks like you. His personality is, his sense of humor [is like yours]” Peggy says excitedly. Pat Sajak interrupts humorously, calling him “a lucky guy.” The crowd roars with laughter, and the audience wants to know who Mr. McEvilly is.

After watching the Instagram clip, I couldn’t help but wonder who Terry McEvilly is. I was disappointed that “Wheel of Fortune” did not show viewers a picture of Peggy’s cousin. Maybe one day Pat Sajak and his mysterious doppelgänger will meet in real life!

Pat Sajak and Vanna White Renew Their Contracts

Good news! Pat Sajak and Vanna White are here to stay awhile longer. The “Wheel of Fortune” host announced that they resigned their “Wheel of Fortune” contracts through 2024. They are happy to still be a part of the show, but are unsure if they will renew again.

“We’re certainly closer to the end than the beginning,” Sajak tells ET. “I’d like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, ‘Ooh, what happened to him?'”

The pair does not see themselves lasting on the show for another decade. It is crazy to think that the duo has worked on the show together for 38 seasons. Sajak holds the record for the longest running game show host in history. Vanna White discusses how close she is with the “Wheel of Fortune” host.

“We’ve been together for like 38 years and he’s like my brother,” she says. “He’s funny. I mean, we could finish each other’s sentences if we wanted to. We know each other that well.”

So how long will the pair stay on the game show? Nothing is set in stone, but Sajak gives an estimate.

“I wouldn’t bet on seeing us in, like, 10 years, I would say,” Sajak says. He looks to White in the interview and asks if this is a fair thing to say. She agrees with a smile. It seems that the two friends are a package deal. If one leaves, the other one will too.

For “Wheel of Fortune” fans, this is tough to think about. Luckily, we don’t have to worry about this for three more years! So let’s sit back and solve some puzzles.