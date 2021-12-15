ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant’s Cousin Could Be Pat Sajak’s ‘Twin’

By Maggie Schneider
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGLJU_0dNj7Ht500

A “Wheel of Fortune” contestant shares that her cousin could be Pat Sajak’s doppelgänger. We did some digging to find out.

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak has a doppelgänger? No way! On last night’s episode of the game show, a contestant named Peggy tells Sajak that her cousin looks just like him.

“And you have a cousin who could be my twin,” Sajak says. Peggy responds with his name!

“Terry McEvilly. He looks like you. His personality is, his sense of humor [is like yours]” Peggy says excitedly. Pat Sajak interrupts humorously, calling him “a lucky guy.” The crowd roars with laughter, and the audience wants to know who Mr. McEvilly is.

After watching the Instagram clip, I couldn’t help but wonder who Terry McEvilly is. I was disappointed that “Wheel of Fortune” did not show viewers a picture of Peggy’s cousin. Maybe one day Pat Sajak and his mysterious doppelgänger will meet in real life!

Pat Sajak and Vanna White Renew Their Contracts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkbxRTS-Ehg

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Will Pat Sajak & Vanna White Retire Together? (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkbxRTS-Ehg)

Good news! Pat Sajak and Vanna White are here to stay awhile longer. The “Wheel of Fortune” host announced that they resigned their “Wheel of Fortune” contracts through 2024. They are happy to still be a part of the show, but are unsure if they will renew again.

“We’re certainly closer to the end than the beginning,” Sajak tells ET. “I’d like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, ‘Ooh, what happened to him?'”

The pair does not see themselves lasting on the show for another decade. It is crazy to think that the duo has worked on the show together for 38 seasons. Sajak holds the record for the longest running game show host in history. Vanna White discusses how close she is with the “Wheel of Fortune” host.

“We’ve been together for like 38 years and he’s like my brother,” she says. “He’s funny. I mean, we could finish each other’s sentences if we wanted to. We know each other that well.”

So how long will the pair stay on the game show? Nothing is set in stone, but Sajak gives an estimate.

“I wouldn’t bet on seeing us in, like, 10 years, I would say,” Sajak says. He looks to White in the interview and asks if this is a fair thing to say. She agrees with a smile. It seems that the two friends are a package deal. If one leaves, the other one will too.

For “Wheel of Fortune” fans, this is tough to think about. Luckily, we don’t have to worry about this for three more years! So let’s sit back and solve some puzzles.

Comments / 8

Related
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Announces Hysterical Rule Change ‘Due To Supply Chain Issues’

It’s certainly the season of spending for many people as the holidays approach. And, shoppers around the nation know that some things are in high demand – while also finding many things are in short supply. Now, Wheel of Fortune’s longtime host, Pat Sajak has taken to Twitter to announce a hilarious ‘rule change’ to the long-running game show, joking about limits on the one thing the Wheel showrunners are not giving away: vowels.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Wheel Of Fortune Fans Are Not Cool With Contestant Winning After Technically Incorrect Answer

While the game of Wheel of Fortune is simple enough on the whole, the rules can be laughably stringent. How many times have viewers heard longtime host Pat Sajak warn a contestant to not add any words when solving a puzzle (especially on those Crossword puzzles!)? Fans of the classic game show are pretty protective of such things, distinct rules included, so when a contestant recently was given credit for a mispronounced word in his answer — thus winning the game — viewers definitely had some things to say about it.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanna White
Person
Pat Sajak
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter, Maggie, Stuns in Pics from ‘Glamourous’ Movie Lot

Pat Sajak, longtime host of the popular game show “Wheel of Fortune” is a lucky man with a lovely family. Sajak has been hosting “Wheel of Fortune” for several decades now with no intentions of slowing down any time soon. He and co-host Vanna White have been the faces of “Wheel of Fortune” for as long as anyone cares to remember. With millions of viewers tuning in nightly, Sajak and White make quite the dynamic duo Sajak turned 75-years-old just weeks ago but you wouldn’t know by watching host America’s favorite game show. He’s still a spry and as lively as he’s ever been as it looks like he’s discovered the fountain of youth. Sajak has two beautiful women in his wife — his wife, Lesley, and daughter, Maggie. A lovely family, they enjoy spending their time together and Lesley can often be seen with her husband. The couple has been married since 1989.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheel Of Fortune#Javascript
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Dad Jokes Are Nonstop in Preview of Tonight’s Episode

After all of these years, Pat Sajak’s dad jokes are as much a part of Wheel of Fortune as the wheel itself. He never passes up an opportunity. Ahead of the holiday episodes coming up, the Instagram page for the show shared a video. It is a small compilation of Sajak cracking his jokes to the delight of some and the exasperation of others. Contestants can’t get enough of it and neither can fans at the end of the day.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Here’s Who Won in Latest Episode

On Sunday night, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune‘s Instagram account announced the game show’s celebrity winner of tonight’s episode. In January of this year, Season 1 of the celebrity version of the popular game show premiered. It was the first time ever that celebrities became the only contestants during a special season of the show. Following the success of the first season, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 recently returned on Sunday nights in primetime.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White and Pat Sajak Get Knitting in Hilarious Promo

Vanna White and Pat Sajak have been hosting Wheel of Fortune for so long that the only thing left for them to do is knit on stage. It may sound boring to some, but for Vanna White, knitting is a lifelong hobby. And would you believe us if we told you she’s been doing it between puzzles at work for nearly four decades? She did a short demonstration during a promo video.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Sends Sweet Message to Pat Sajak to Close Out Show

As Wheel of Fortune came to an end last night, hostess Vanna White shared a sweet message for her longtime friend and host, Pat Sajak. The pair have been at the helm of the game show since the early ’80s. For four decades, the two hosts have worked together and been the face of Wheel of Fortune. In that time, they’ve helped build the series into one of the most popular game shows of all time. Additionally, they’ve each become household names because of their time on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Star Maggie Sajak is Trying to ‘Act Natural’ in Dazzling New Photo

It seems that Maggie Sajak is doing more and more on Wheel of Fortune. She has had a variety of roles on the show and now is taking fashion notes from Vanna White. In a recent Instagram post, Sajak is wearing a sparkly and dazzling dress. With one bare arm and shoulder on her right and a full sleeve down her left, it is quite the ensemble. She posed in front of an elevator and gave it a quick and fun caption. “Your crush is coming over, act normal.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

326K+
Followers
34K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy