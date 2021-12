Here is a remix of the awesome Discovery communicator kit designed by mooslug. I love how the model is accurate so I wanted to make it as a static prop without electronics. I solidified the body and made the flip-up hinge mechanism printable and no screws are needed. The lid was split up in layers so it can be printed flat without having unsightly under-sides from using supports. There are tiny little pegs that can be used to align the lid’s layers–use a tweezer to insert them. The original unsplit lid is there too. I added pegs and notches to help align the face panels and trimmings. I printed the back cover upright.

