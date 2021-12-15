Deion Sanders' Jackson State Lands No. 1 Football Recruit Travis Hunter

Photo: Getty Images

Cornerback Travis Hunter has already made history before hitting a college football field.

On Wednesday (December 15), the No.1 overall college football prospect in the Class of 2022 flipped his commitment from Florida State University to Jackson State to become the first five-star high school football prospect to sign with an FCS team since ESPN began its rankings in 2006.

Hunter announced his plans to attend the Deion Sanders -led program, an HBCU that competes in the SWAC at the FCS level, at his high school signing day ceremony. "This is the biggest signing day moment in the history of college football," Steve Wiltfong, director of national recruiting for 247Sports, said, per CBS Sports .

The incoming freshman shared the reasoning behind his decision on Twitter, writing, "Florida State has always been a beacon for me. I grew up down there, that's where my roots are, and I never doubted that I would play for the Seminoles. It's a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves. For me, that future is at Jackson State University."

He continued, "Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football. I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future. I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCUs may be everything you want and more: an exciting college experience, a viral community, and a life-changing place to play football."

"I look forward to working with the iconic Deion Sanders, and especially with my fellow Tigers. Along with Coach Prime, they made me feel like I'm already part of the team. Like I'm home. And I can' wait to welcome the next class of top athletes into the family of HBCUs," Hunter concluded.

Sanders' Jackson State program went 11-1 this season and had an appearance in the Celebration Bowl.

In 2019, the season before Sanders arrived, Jackson State finished 4-8.