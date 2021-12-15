Report Documents Steep Increase of Once-Rare Ocular Fungal Infection in Those With COVID-19

Does clozapine increase the risk of severe COVID-19 infection? Researchers performed a larger register-based cohort study of this association. “Mr Brown” is a 55-year-old Caucasian male with a 30-year history of schizophrenia, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. His illness has been stable for over 25 years on clozapine. He was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 5 months ago. However, 1 month ago, he tested positive for COVID-19. Although he had no known infected contacts, his teenaged son had fatigue and rhinorrhea the preceding week. Mr Brown’s primary symptoms included loss of taste and smell, fatigue, and an occasional dry cough, which resolved within 7 days. He did not have any fever or shortness of breath, nor did he require emergency department or inpatient services. He continued taking clozapine under the advisement of his psychiatrist without complication. Other than over-the-counter analgesics and antitussives, he did not take any medications for COVID-19. Mr Brown quarantined for 10 days, and then resumed his usual activities without further sequelae.

