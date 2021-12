The year of 2021 will forever be known as the year that Epic Games and Apple faced off in one of the most high stakes legal cases in recent memory. While the “war” seems to have fizzled out after the final ruling from a Federal Judge, Apple does appear to be content with the conclusion. After being given a 90 day deadline for an injunction in which Apple must allow developers to include buttons or links for users to make purchases outside of the app store, the company revealed that it might expand on their commission structure in order to deter developers from taking advantage of this new ruling. This is also part of their appeals case, which they filed this past Tuesday to reverse the decision from the trial.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO