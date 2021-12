Sometimes the hardest thing to do is the right thing to do. Ben Affleck is proof of this, and he's getting real about his divorce from Jennifer Garner. Breakups are never easy, especially when you're in front of the public eye. In a new interview on the Howard Stern Show, per Entertainment Tonight, the actor admitted that he felt trapped in his previous marriage to Garner, and was only staying in it for the kids. Affleck also said "he would probably still be drinking" if he was still married to Garner today.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO