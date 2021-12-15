ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Global outbreak of COVID-19 delays major professional sports games

boisestatepublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Stephanie...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

WRAL News

US sports leagues cope with COVID-19 outbreaks amid variants

DENVER — U.S. sports leagues are seeing rapidly increasing COVID-19 outbreaks with dozens of players in health and safety protocols, amid an ongoing surge by the delta variant of the coronavirus and rising cases of the highly transmissible omicron mutation. Both the NBA and NHL have had to postpone...
NFL
kfgo.com

Sport-North American leagues scramble to stem rise in COVID-19 outbreaks

(Reuters) – The NBA has followed the NFL in rolling out tighter COVID-19 protocols amid a sudden wave of positive cases while another postponed NHL game further clouded that league’s plan to send the world’s top players to the Beijing Olympics. The National Basketball Association, in a...
NFL
boisestatepublicradio.org

Saturday sports: COVID-19 postpones games; Urban Meyer loses job; Curry claims record

Scott Simon talks to Meadowlark Media's Howard Bryant about COVID's impact on game schedules and the exit of NFL coach Urban Meyer. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
NFL
The Washington Informer

Biden Sounds Alarm on Looming Omicron Holiday Surge: ‘It’s Here Now, and It’s Spreading’

With coronavirus-related hospitalizations rising around the country, the Biden administration is working with medical experts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to blunt the impact of the new omicron variant. The post Biden Sounds Alarm on Looming Omicron Holiday Surge: ‘It’s Here Now, and It’s Spreading’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NFL
#Sports Games#Professional Sports#Sports Illustrated#Covid#Npr
Fox News

Fox News website goes nine straight months leading in multiplatform minutes, dominates in multiplatform views

Fox News' website continued its winning streak, topping competitors in total multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views in November 2021. Last month, FoxNews.com reached over 2.9 billion multiplatform minutes and nearly 1.6 billion multiplatform views, according to Comscore. November marked the ninth consecutive month at the top of multiplatform minutes and its fifth consecutive month at the top of multiplatform views.
INTERNET
boisestatepublicradio.org

Could a salary cap help European soccer become less predictable?

After analyzing 26 years worth of European soccer matches, scientists have determined that the games have become more predictable over time — and the home field advantage has vanished. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
SOCCER
boisestatepublicradio.org

Sunday Puzzle: What rhymes with tourist site?

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the two-word name of a well-known tourist site or attraction somewhere in the world. I'll give you rhymes for the two words. You name the sites. Ex. Tight blouse --> WHITE HOUSE. 1. Rifle power. 2. Heavy mountain. 3. Pig pen. 4. Phony highland.
LIFESTYLE
BCBulletin

Disney and Youtube Fail To Come To Agreement: ESPN Gone For Many

On Friday night, Youtube announced that they failed to reach a deal with Disney to continue carrying their channels on their streaming cable service. This means that subscribers to the platform will no longer have access to ESPN, ACC Network or SEC Network. “We’ve held good faith negotiations with Disney...
BOSTON, MA
