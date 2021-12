Range anxiety will soon be a thing of the past as new electric vehicles arrive sporting range that would embarrass even the most efficient hybrids and diesels. The Lucid Air, for example, has the longest range of any electric car on the market with up to 520 miles on a charge. It's tough to imagine an EV beating that range estimate anytime soon, but if anyone can beat Lucid Motors, it's Mercedes-Benz.

