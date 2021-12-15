NR sector faced numerous hurdles in 2021

IJR is an exceedingly cheap investment vehicle, with assets under management slightly shy of $69.8 billion and healthy inflows. Since I began covering the boundless ETF universe last year, I have written a few articles discussing funds with strategies revolving around the size factor, including those that favor smaller companies over their larger counterparts. For example, I have taken a closer look at a few small-size ETFs that are designed to capture value stocks using minimalist strategies, while also sharing some criticism resulting from their suboptimal choices of valuation multiples, underperformance, and other issues not to be detailed here. Meanwhile, I praised others like SLYV for being overweight in stocks with robust Quant Valuation ratings.

