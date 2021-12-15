ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

NR sector faced numerous hurdles in 2021

By Bruce Meyer
rubbernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe natural rubber market had a rocky journey during 2021. It was one where the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic almost caused more distress for the sector this year than in 2020. The supply-demand balance was one area of concern, with demand increasing from the depths of the coronavirus-induced...

www.rubbernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Global supply chain crisis could last another two years, warn experts

In Britain it’s alcohol, in Canada it’s maple syrup, while in Australia it’s a crucial additive for diesel trucks, and in New Zealand it’s brown sugar. These are just some of the many shortages affecting consumers and businesses around the world as industry experts warn that the supply chain crisis prompted by the coronavirus pandemic could last for many more months and even up to two years.
INDUSTRY
rubbernews.com

Rubber industry ramps up sustainability efforts

According to the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the earth is 1.1°C warmer than it was in the 1800s and is "not on track to meet the Paris Agreement target to keep global temperature from exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. "That is considered the upper limit...
AKRON, OH
rubbernews.com

Machinery shipments grew in Q3

WASHINGTON—Shipments of primary plastics machinery to injection molding and extrusion processors in North America increased in the third quarter, according to the Plastics Industry Association. The preliminary estimate of shipment value from reporting companies totaled $333.8 million for July through September—up 8.8 percent compared to the same quarter of...
WASHINGTON, DC
rubbernews.com

Omicron fogs short-term outlook for NR

KUALA LUMPUR—The short-term outlook for natural rubber markets remains unclear as demand could be impacted by a number of factors including the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, according to Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries. In its latest rubber market analysis published Dec. 12, the ANRPC said rubber prices were...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Environment#Sustainable Agriculture#Natural Rubber#Climate Change#Nr#Corrie Maccoll Ltd#Rubber News#Southland Rubber Inc
rubbernews.com

Defining 2021: Supply chain woes, large deals, infrastructure dominate this year's top 10 stories

There are moments that change the rubber industry—acquisitions that reshape the landscape, leaders who paved the way forward and trends that redefined how the entire world does business. And it was in the wake of the unexpected and unprecedented 2020 that 2021 took shape. It was a year that marked a slow return to normalcy and it was one filled with optimism, despite some of the challenges that still remain.
INDUSTRY
Vox

The history of the metal box that’s wrecking the supply chain

Behold the simple shipping container. It’s a large, steel box that can carry tens of thousands of pounds of cargo. It’s also stackable and designed to fit on ocean freight ships, trains, and even trucks. These containers have been an unnoticed cog in the world’s highly complex manufacturing network for decades. But not anymore.
INDUSTRY
rubbernews.com

Omicron variant causes mixed outlook for natural rubber markets

LONDON—Key physical and futures natural rubber markets presented a mixed picture in the two weeks to Dec. 3 as the outbreak of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, impacted sentiment. Osaka rubber futures, which hit a six-month high by Nov. 24, saw a reversal in trend at the end of...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Truck order cancellations spike, but not for lack of demand

Anecdotal reports of Class 8 truck orders being canceled started gaining currency in October. Now, the statistics are bearing out the stories. Manufacturer-spiked orders for the past two months are the highest in more than a quarter of a century. “Between this month’s cancellations and the restatement of October’s volume,...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
BHG

Will Lumber Prices Increase in 2022?

"Lumber prices are expected to rise in the next year and if this fluctuation of high prices continues the price will have tripled by 2025," says Richard Fung, a custom home builder with Forever Homes. "Right now the price of lumber per board foot is $1,024.30. The prediction is, next year the price will be as high as $1,516.96 per board foot. The price has been rising throughout the entire year."
INDUSTRY
GlobeSt.com

As Business Travel Falters the Hotel Sector Faces Protracted Recovery

The hotel sector is likely facing a “protracted recovery,” with experts from Moody’s Analytics predicting certain segments of business travel may never fully return to pre-pandemic levels. Permanent declines are expected within the range of 10 and 30%, Moody’s analysts note in a recent report on the...
TRAVEL
connectcre.com

Property NOI Faces Dual Hurdles of Labor Shortages and Supply-Chain Issues

Even as the overall economic outlook remains positive, recovery in property NOI could be slowed by continued labor shortages and supply chain issues, particularly in the retail and lodging sectors, says Fitch Ratings. These challenges could be exacerbated by the Omicron variant or any subsequent severe variants that affect travel or trigger business shutdowns.
REAL ESTATE
rubbernews.com

Hankook joins NR blockchain traceability, sustainability project

SEOUL—Hankook Tire & Technology is taking part in a project designed to use blockchain technology for traceability and sustainability of natural rubber. Organized by Japanese trading company Itochu Corp., Project Tree—which was launched two years ago—now involves Hankook as well as Indonesian NR processing company, PT Aneka Bumi Pratama. The...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

IJR: Numerous Pros, While Risks Are Also Mounting

IJR is an exceedingly cheap investment vehicle, with assets under management slightly shy of $69.8 billion and healthy inflows. Since I began covering the boundless ETF universe last year, I have written a few articles discussing funds with strategies revolving around the size factor, including those that favor smaller companies over their larger counterparts. For example, I have taken a closer look at a few small-size ETFs that are designed to capture value stocks using minimalist strategies, while also sharing some criticism resulting from their suboptimal choices of valuation multiples, underperformance, and other issues not to be detailed here. Meanwhile, I praised others like SLYV for being overweight in stocks with robust Quant Valuation ratings.
STOCKS
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Updates: Federal Government To Conclude The Stimulus Programs By March 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic situations of millions of individuals across the US. The Federal Reserve introduced stimulus programs to provide financial support to the sufferers. The stimulus checks had a significant impact on the lives of citizens and the capital flow of several small and large businesses. The stimulus program will conclude three months into 2022. The families have not recovered from the wrath of the pandemic; several states have extended the relief programs for the residents. Marca reports that the Federal government has decided to follow the footsteps of the states and provide an extension in the stimulus programs.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy