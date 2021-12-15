ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Israel Adesanya Roars In Excitement Watching Kai Kara-France’s Knockout Win At UFC 269

By Fight Sports
fightsports.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya couldn’t hold back his excitement watching his teammate Kai Kara-France produce a violent knockout at UFC 269 this past Saturday. Kara-France welcomed former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt to the...

www.fightsports.tv

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Pro Boxers react after Jake Paul KO’s Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley collided inside the squared circle in a short-notice boxing rematch this evening in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) had previously defeated Woodley (0-2) by split decision in a high-profile boxing match which took place back in August in Cleveland. ‘The Chosen One’ hurt the YouTube sensation in that fight and nearly earned a knockdown. However, Jake Paul would ultimately land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the contest and thus walked away with the split decision victory.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Cody Garbrandt
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 ceremonial weigh-in video stream, live results

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take center stage this afternoon LIVE at 4 p.m. ET for the ceremonial weigh ins from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla., just one day before their Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing rematch on Sat. night (Dec. 18) at nearby Amalie Arena.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Kaikarafrance
MassLive.com

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch the fight, Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams undercard

YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul returns to the ring against a familiar foe as he takes on Tyron Woodley in Round 2 of their boxing matchup Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. Paul was originally set to face Tommy Fury, the brother of boxing champion Tyson Fury, until an injury forced Tommy Fury to withdraw. As a result, we’re now getting set for Paul-Woodley 2 as the MMA fighter returns to the boxing ring in hopes of getting revenge in Saturday’s matchup, “Leave No Doubt.” The undercard for Saturday’s fight also features some familiar names. Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez is the main undercard. However, NFL and NBA fans may recognize former stars Frank Gore and Deron Williams making their boxing debuts as they turn from the gridiron and hardwood to the sweet science in a heavyweight matchup.
NFL
FanSided

MMA Pros are in shock over Jake Paul’s KO of Tyron Woodley

Check out what the combat sports community thought of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley ran it back in Tampa, Florida, Saturday night and it lived up to the hype. In front of a sold-out Amalie Arena, both men engaged in a stand-up war that left many fans wanting more. Despite this, however, it took a bit for both men to get going as the first two rounds were lackluster at best.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 live round by round play-by-play

Follow along with FanSided for live play-by-play of the Dec. 18 Showtime pay-per-view rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. The August boxing contest between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley was a competitive scrap that saw the social media star barely outpoint the former UFC champion via split decision. Now it’s time for the rematch.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy