Athletic Support: “Son won’t get off phone”

Dear Eli: My son doesn’t play sports. He doesn’t do the band. He’s not a gamer. He literally just sits on his phone all day. He’s 14, and this started when he was 12. That’s when we first got him a phone. I’m sure the pandemic didn’t help. He was out of school, we were all locked in the house, and he just kept playing with his phone more and more. I’m writing to you because I think getting him involved in some sort of after-school athletics program would help. I don’t, however, want it to be football or basketball or baseball. Honestly, I doubt he could make any of those teams. Do you have any recommendations for my son? What are some sports he could join at this stage of adolescence and still be able to compete? Actually, I’m not even all that interested in him competing. I just want him to have fun and get off that stinking phone!

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO