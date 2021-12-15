Crabtree news

Our passage though Advent season is nearly drawing to a close. If you will recall advent is a time where we celebrate the arrival of the Messiah on Christmas morning. During the four weeks of advent season leading up to Christmas morning we have covered the four themes around this anticipation and arrival of the Christ child, hope, peace, joy and now love. (We will also have a fifth candle in our next article called the Christ Candle). We are indeed ever so blessed in our lives through love. God so loved the world that he gave us his only son, so that whoever believes in him will not perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16. This scripture quite possibly might be the most popular one known to all, and it speaks so much to love that God has for his creation.

