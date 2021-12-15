Crabtree news

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planets

By JEFF BURGESS
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays’ quilting opportunities for rookies and old pros continue at the EHC facility in Rupert. If you’re interested call Sheila, 501-745-2304. Sunday, December’s full moon is official at...

Log Cabin Democrat

Scotland news

I heard some Good News yesterday. The Scotland Community Center will be opening again for lunch and more activities. Games and Music again on the 3rd Friday night each month. Let’s all work to help them make this a great success. We need good things happening in our community.
troublesomecreektimes.com

Caney News

Lauren Taylor Jacobs, student from Cordia High School. I love to watch the airborne leaves flying in the sunshine, reminding me of tiny, beautiful, hovering helicopters, and finally landing on the ground. Also I am so happy to see a large number of...
CANEY, KY
Log Cabin Democrat

Fifty years a float - Buffalo River prepares for its golden anniversary

Early in the spring and throughout the summer months thousands of people from across the country travel through the Ozarks to float the Buffalo River. Thrill-seekers and nature lovers travel down the 153-mile river trail to take in some of the most beautiful scenes in the state. The river flows...
TRAVEL
Log Cabin Democrat

Preschoolers perform 'The Friendly Beasts'

Each Christmas season, the St. Joseph Preschool presents a play called “The Friendly Beasts.”. The play is based on a poem written centuries ago that imagines different barnyard animals, shepherds and wise men giving gifts to Jesus at the Nativity. The program is normally performed live in front of...
EDUCATION
Log Cabin Democrat

Reader's writings: Granddaddy's Gospel Chickens

I think fried chicken runs in our blood. We enjoy its greasy taste. When the Casey family would get together on Sundays, Granddaddy would call it the “Gospel Chicken.”. The preacher and his large family were invited many times to our home for that special fried chicken. He also had a powerful appetite. Granddaddy would ask Grandma to kill two, sometimes even three, on that special Sunday.
RECIPES
Log Cabin Democrat

A letter to Santa

I write today to explain some history that happened before your time and to request a visit from the Mother Ship as my Christmas present. Some friends and I want to go home. Did you know that Earth and all that comes with it began as a cosmic experiment? It was created eons ago by ancestors of some current Earth inhabitants, including me. Those distant ancestors lived in a galaxy far from our solar system.
LIFESTYLE
Log Cabin Democrat

Blessed through love (fourth Advent candle)

Our passage though Advent season is nearly drawing to a close. If you will recall advent is a time where we celebrate the arrival of the Messiah on Christmas morning. During the four weeks of advent season leading up to Christmas morning we have covered the four themes around this anticipation and arrival of the Christ child, hope, peace, joy and now love. (We will also have a fifth candle in our next article called the Christ Candle). We are indeed ever so blessed in our lives through love. God so loved the world that he gave us his only son, so that whoever believes in him will not perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16. This scripture quite possibly might be the most popular one known to all, and it speaks so much to love that God has for his creation.
RELIGION
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Very Mild Finish To Fall, Even Warmer Start To Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – The final day of fall on Monday will be unusually mild again for mid-December. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees for most neighborhoods in the Denver metro area and Tuesday should be even warmer. After an official high temperature of 61 degrees in Denver on Sunday, the average temperature this month is now up to 40.2 degrees which is a whopping 8.7 degrees above normal for the final month of the year. (source: CBS) If the month were to have ended on Sunday, it would be the fifth warmest December on record in Denver since 1872. (source: CBS) The ranking will...
DENVER, CO
CBS Miami

Winter Solstice This Tuesday Marks The Shortest Day And Lowest Sun In Our Sky

Miami (CBSMiami)—The first day of winter may not mean much to us here in South Florida. We’ve already seen a cold front or two, the next hurricane season is still months away, and temperatures still manage to climb above 80 degrees when the sun is shining. The impacts here are mostly seen at first as the sun’s rays start shining a little longer each day. Eventually, the sun “feels” a little stronger as the Sun’s angle starts to increase and takes less and less time to give us a sunburn. Sun reaches its lowest point in our sky on Tuesday, December 21. The...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sunny Skies For This Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be mostly clear skies will continue. A brief cool-down on Wednesday before much warmer temps for Christmas Eve. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, Monday ties the “Latest First Measurable Snow” for Chicago. Meaning, this winter season will have the least measurable snowfall on record, assuming we get measurable snow. (Credit: CBS)  Also, with only a trace of snow reported for December 2021, this is the least snowy December on record. It’s also tied with three other Decembers. It looks like we’re looking unlikely to pick up snow in the next week. (Credit: CBS) Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 24. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 41. Extended Forecast:  Highs drop into the low 30s for Wednesday but climb back into the 50s by Christmas Eve. Temperatures looks to drop a bit by Christmas Day.  
CHICAGO, IL

