Unlike most battle royales, Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific holds main locations that are all fairly far away from each other. Thus, it is incredibly important to drop into places that have enough guns and gear for your entire squad before traversing the more barren areas of the Caldera map. Despite each of the 15 named locations being home to plenty of loot boxes and respectable weapons, there are only five that are truly worth dropping into.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO