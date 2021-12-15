ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Putin, Xi hold video call as tensions with US escalate

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese President Xi Jinping supported Russian President Vladimir Putin in his push to get Western security guarantees precluding NATO’s eastward expansion, the Kremlin said Wednesday after the two leaders held a virtual summit. Putin and Xi spoke as Moscow faces heightened tensions with the West over a Russian...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Putin defies Biden, sends more Russian troops to Ukraine border

Russia is reportedly sending even more troops to its border with Ukraine, even after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would punish Russia and increase defensive assistance to Ukraine. U.S. intelligence found Russia is sending additional military units to the border region, sources familiar with...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
The Independent

Russia envoy: Moscow may up the ante if West ignores demands

Russia may take unspecified new measures to ensure its security if the U.S. and its allies continue to take provocative action and ignore Moscow s demand for guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine a senior diplomat said Saturday.Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused Western allies of continuously pushing the envelope in relations with Russia, and warned that Moscow could also up the ante if the West doesn't treat its demands seriously.Ryabkov's statement in an interview with the Interfax news agency came a day after Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other...
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Putin's aide says Russia, India, China summit may take place in near future

Moscow [Russia], December 16 (ANI). Russia's Presidential aide Yury Ushakov has said that the summit of Moscow, India and China can be held in the near future emphasising that the topic of cooperation among these three countries was addressed during the Putin-Xi meeting held on Wednesday. Ushakov, summarising the virtual...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#Russian#Nato#Kremlin#Western#European#Eurasian#Uyghur Muslims
CBS News

A Russian court document mentioned Russian troops "stationed" in eastern Ukraine. Moscow insists there are none.

Moscow — A Russian court's verdict in a bribery case last month appears to have inadvertently referenced the presence of Russian troops in the rebel-held Donbas area of Ukraine. A district court in Russia's Rostov region, on the Ukrainian border, disclosed that the manager of a company called Tekhnologiya LLC was responsible for stocking and selling food to Russian troops stationed in eastern Ukraine.
POLITICS
AFP

Russia demands talks on US, NATO containment amid Ukraine showdown

Russia on Friday unveiled proposals to contain the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, calling for urgent negotiations with Washington as it amasses forces near Ukraine. Another US official told reporters that the United States would respond "sometime next week" on a format for talks and said that Russia should already know that parts of the proposal will be "unacceptable" to Washington.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
China
Country
Russia
Reuters

Explainer: Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his "red lines". Here are three sets of reasons...
POLITICS
AFP

EU threatens Russia sanctions as NATO backs Ukraine

Western allies on Thursday rejected Russia's bid to thwart Kiev's NATO ambitions and urged Moscow to halt its military build-up along Ukraine's border and return to talks led by France and Germany. "Moscow does not want to return to the Normandy format and wants to negotiate with the United States," a senior European diplomat told AFP. The diplomatic track was established at a summit in Minsk in 2015 where Putin accepted that France and Germany should play the role of moderators in the talks between the two belligerents. 
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia hands draft security pacts to US, expects quick talks

The Kremlin said Thursday that Russia submitted draft documents outlining security arrangements it wants to negotiate with the United States and its NATO allies amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a senior Russian envoy stood ready to immediately depart for talks in a neutral country on the proposal.Peskov told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have another call with U.S. President Joe Biden before the year's end to discuss the security issue, but he said it hasn't been agreed to yet.In a video call with Putin last week, Biden voiced concern about a buildup...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU hopes to avoid Ukraine war with talks, sanctions threat

A summit of European Union leaders on Thursday will focus on avoiding a Russian military invasion into neighboring Ukraine with threats of unprecedented sanctions for Moscow and the promise of diplomatic talks. The Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border is taking center stage at the summit of the EU's 27 leaders, with a plea from Ukraine's president to start imposing more sanctions before any possible incursion rather than after the border has been crossed.“Maybe there are some open channels for some serious negotiations” over the coming days, said Prime Minister Janez Jansa of Slovenia, which holds the EU presidency,...
POLITICS
Sand Hills Express

Putin and Xi laud close ties amid mounting tension with the West

Moscow — After a week of tough phone calls with European leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin turned to a friendlier ear on Wednesday to hold a video meeting with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping. With tension high and still mounting between the West and both of their countries,...
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Xi and Putin Hold Virtual Summit

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold virtual talks, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Malaysia, and European Union leaders host their eastern neighbors for the Eastern Partnership summit. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your...
WORLD
sacramentosun.com

Chinese President Xi, Russia's Putin, Hold Video Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met Wednesday via video conference, stressing their strong alliance amid both countries' deteriorating relations with the west. "A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based, among other things, on such principles as non-interference in internal affairs,...
POLITICS
staradvertiser.com

Putin and Xi show united front amid rising tensions with U.S.

MOSCOW >> President Joe Biden may have his alliance of democracies, but as a video summit on Wednesday underscored, Russia and China still have each other. President Xi Jinping of China, facing a diplomatic boycott of this winter’s Beijing Olympics from Biden and others, secured a public pledge from President Vladimir Putin of Russia that he would attend — the first national leader to RSVP.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy