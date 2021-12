The Dec. 1 article “Oregon needs seismic shift to electric vehicles ‘or you don’t meet your climate goals’,” and most other discussions in The Oregonian/OregonLive, need to address our climate crisis goals. I agree electric cars would be a great part of the overall solution – except for several things that don’t seem to come into the conversation. One is the need for cobalt to make the batteries, most of the world’s cobalt deposits being in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The cobalt mines are yet another environmental and humanitarian disaster that the First World inflicts on Third World countries – ravaging the Earth and the local mining population along with it. These high-end batteries also require other rare metals. Then there is the question of what to do with these toxic batteries when they die. The world’s trash heap is part of the climate crisis and land grab that we are already coping with. I considered buying an electric car except for the guilt of the cobalt cost to indigenous populations. Electric vehicles are great in terms of our local carbon footprint, but not so great when you look at the whole picture.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO