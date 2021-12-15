ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'West Side Story' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who In Steven Spielberg's Musical Remake?

Cover picture for the articleWest Side Story follows the rivalry between the Sharks— a gang composed of young men from Puerto Rico, and the Jets— a gang of young white men, as they battle over territory in the Upper West Side of New York City. Caught in the middle is the blooming romance between Maria...

ksl.com

Review: 'West Side Story' had me asking one question over and over: Why?

THE WEST SIDE — Just in time for the holidays, Steven Spielberg is releasing his remake of the holiday classic, "West Side Story." Wait, is the musical about doomed lovers, racism and class inequality a holiday movie? Not at all, but it's primed and ready for a Christmas release.
MOVIES
New York Post

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ review: Bringing the movie to Broadway was a huge mistake

Call “Nanny 911.” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” the new musical that opened Sunday night on Broadway, needs urgent assistance. Why has a movie that was never anything more than a ridiculous star vehicle for the late Robin Williams’ comedic talents been dragged onstage almost 30 years later without him? Partly as a star vehicle for Broadway favorite Rob McClure, who now plays Doubtfire, a k a Daniel.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Rita Moreno, 89, looks youthful with blonde curls as she attends the premiere of the new West Side Story... 60 years after starring in the original

Rita Moreno made a stunning appearance at the premiere of the new West Side Story movie nearly 60 years after appearing in the original film. The 89-year-old Moreno made a splash at the premiere of the iconic musical at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday where she rubbed shoulders with some of the film's new stars.
CELEBRITIES
whatzup.com

Kidman dazzles in Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz biopic

Tags: #BeingtheRicardos, #NicoleKidman, #LucilleBall, #MovieReview, #DesiArnazBiopic. Though tens of millions of people tuned into I Love Lucy Monday evenings throughout the 1950s, it’s unlikely they knew its stars as well as the show made them feel like they did. The new biopic Being the Ricardos pulls back the curtain on...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
MOVIES
/Film

Upcoming Denzel Washington Movies To Keep On Your Radar

Twenty years after "Training Day" hit theaters, King Kong's still got nothing on Denzel Washington. In an era where IPs are the new A-listers, the two-time Oscar-winner remains one of the rare actors who can draw a crowd on their basis of their name alone. And much like Liam Neeson, Washington has enjoyed a second wind as a member of the 60 and over action movie hero club, courtesy of his collaborations with "Training Day" helmer Antoine Fuqua on "The Equalizer" films and the "Magnificent Seven" remake.
MOVIES
Washington Post

‘West Side Story,’ now in theaters, shocked Broadway audiences in 1957

The Broadway show ran for 732 performances. The first film adaptation won 10 Academy Awards. And the fictional love story between a former gang member and the sister of a rival gang’s leader spawned more than a dozen revivals and tours. Now Jerome Robbins’s beloved musical, “West Side Story,”...
MOVIES
People

The Original 1961 West Side Story Cast: Where Are They Now?

Their performance left us snapping (we mean, clapping). West Side Story hit the silver screen for the first time in 1961 with a talented cast that performed choreography and musical numbers that still resonates with audiences 60 years later. Directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise, the 1961 screenplay was...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ben Affleck-Ana De Armas Movie ‘Deep Water’ Heading To Streaming

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that the Adrian Lyne-directed erotic thriller Deep Water is going to streaming after the 20th Century Studios/New Regency movie was pulled from the Disney theatrical release calendar last week. We understand that Hulu will get domestic play of the Ben Affleck-Ana de Armas movie while Amazon will have streaming for the picture overseas. The movie was originally set to hit theaters on Jan. 14, 2022. We’ll update you with a streaming release date. Deep Water, based on the Patricia Highsmith novel, reps Lyne’s first directorial since 2002’s Unfaithful. He was Oscar nominated in 1988 for Best Director for Paramount’s Fatal Attraction starring Glenn...
MOVIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Benedict Cumberbatch makes the West even wilder in 'Power of the Dog'

One of the wildest things about Jane Campion's startling, Montana-set western is that it was shot in New Zealand. You may notice that the snow-capped "Rockies" seem a little small but, otherwise, the skies are big and the desolate beauty of America's west in 1925 feels right. It's the setting for a fascinating psychological study that capitalizes on something that gay viewers already know: The most homophobic people often have questions about their own sexuality. Here, it's Benedict Cumberbatch as a vicious rancher eager to exploit the weaknesses of others, including his new sister-in-law's (Kirsten Dunst) insecurity and his nephew's (Kodi Smit-McPhee) struggles with his identity. The acting is sensational and Campion caps it off with a perfectly unsettling conclusion. Netflix.
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

West Side Story Can’t Be Saved

My first exposure to West Side Story left the taste of ashes in my mouth. I was 22 and had recently become one of the thousands of young people leaving Puerto Rico as part of the island’s “brain drain” before its debt crisis became fully known. My Australian grad-school adviser casually mentioned that my reporting about home had made her think of the song “America.” After our meeting, I dutifully looked up a clip from the 1961 film (adapted from the 1957 stage musical), curious about what she meant. That afternoon in the school newsroom, where I was the only Puerto Rican, I encountered Rita Moreno — the only Boricua in the film, drenched in paint to make her skin look browner. “Puerto Rico / My heart’s devotion,” she spits out with a fake smile before revealing her scorn: “Let it sink back in the ocean.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cast on Joel Coen’s First Solo Project and Bringing Diversity to Shakespeare

Cold temperatures and falling rain provided the perfect backdrop for the Los Angeles premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, held Thursday night at the Directors Guild of America theater. Stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand were joined on the red carpet by castmates Corey Hawkins, Stephen Root, Alex Hassell and director Joel Coen. The carpet led through a DGA lobby that was transformed into a Gothic castle, including a massive keep that loomed over the reception desk. The Apple/A24 film marked Washington’s first time shooting with Coen, and he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Creating the Costumes of ‘West Side Story’: From Jeans You Can Dance In to Anita’s Flowing Dresses

The Jets and the Sharks, the rival gangs at the center of Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” (in theaters now), battle over turf and bragging rights in a rapidly gentrifying sliver of 1950s Manhattan. Their conflict is fueled in part by racism and tribalism, as well as a mounting sense of economic insecurity. At times, tensions explode in knife fights and slugfests (all impeccably choreographed — this is a musical, after all). Their differences are also illustrated by the clothes they wear when attending dances or squaring off at rumbles. For the Jets, the group of Caucasian “delinquents” run...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
seattlerefined.com

Review: 'West Side Story' is like a feast for the senses

Successfully reimagining a property so beloved, so highly ingrained in popular culture, and the hearts of steadfast fans can feel like an impossible feat. But Steven Spielberg, arguably one of the greatest (and certainly one of the most box office-friendly) directors in the history of cinema, has achieved just that.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘West Side Story’ Projected For Weak Box-Office Opening; Still the Best Picture Frontrunner?

Right now, Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” is on a real high from the critical acclaim it has been getting. It has an astounding 87 on Metacritic and 96% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Most people, including myself, are saying it is one of the 5 or 6 locks for a Best Picture nomination (the others being “Belfast,” “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog,” “King Richard,” and, maybe, “CODA.”
MOVIES

