Flavor Flav narrowly escapes death after boulder hits his car while driving: 'Grateful to be alive'

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlavor Flav narrowly escaped death on Tuesday when a boulder struck the side of his car while he was driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. A representative for the rapper told Fox News that he was making the journey in his white Audi when heavy rain caused a large boulder...

fox40jackson.com

Complex

Flavor Flav Avoids Near Fatal Accident After Boulder Crashed Into His Car

Flavor Flav avoided a near-fatal accident on Tuesday after a boulder from a nearby cliff crashed into his car and caused him to veer off the road. According to TMZ, the accident occurred as Flav was driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles by the La Tuna Canyon. Since it had rained earlier, some of the rocks from the canyon were loose and caused debris to fall on the road below where the rapper was. One large boulder hit the right side of Flav’s car, totaling the vehicle and causing him to swerve to the side of the road. His reps told the outlet that if the boulder had hit the car just a few feet to the left, it might have been fatal.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
TMZ.com

Flavor Flav Nearly Crushed to Death By Falling Boulder

Flavor Flav is lucky to be alive, escaping death by only a few feet after a massive boulder struck his car. A rep for Flav tells us he was on a road trip from Vegas to L.A. Tuesday when the rain caused a boulder to fall down a cliffside in La Tuna Canyon and smash the right side of his vehicle. We're told the collision caused Flav to briefly lose control of his vehicle, thankfully, he was able to safely get it to the side of the road.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Flavor Flav In Terrifying Car Accident: Boulder Tumbles Onto Rapper’s Car & He Loses Control

In a holiday miracle, Flavor Flav escaped a potentially deadly fate while on a road trip from Las Vegas to L.A. Flavor Flav narrowly escaped death after a terrifying accident. While on a road trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, the 62-year-old’s car was struck by a massive boulder on Tuesday, Dec. 14 per TMZ. The large rock fell down La Tuna Canyon amid the rain, hitting the right side of his car — and forcing him to then lose control.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thechronicle-news.com

Flavor Flav nearly dies as giant boulder strikes his car

Flavor Flav narrowly escaped death this week when a giant boulder struck his car. The 62-year-old rapper was returning to Los Angeles from Las Vegas when the heavy rain caused a boulder to fall down a cliff-side and then smash into the right side of the vehicle.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Flavor Flav Says Giant Boulder Almost Killed Him, Grateful to Be Alive

Flavor Flav says his life flashed before his eyes last week when a giant boulder nearly crushed him to death on the road -- and his takeaway is ... be grateful for every day. The Public Enemy gave us the blow-by-blow of the freaky accident from Tuesday when he was driving from Vegas to L.A., and had to cross the treacherous La Tuna Canyon ... which was pouring down rocks and debris on account of the bad weather.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

thesource.com

Flava Flav Nearly Crushed By Boulder In Freak Driving Accident

Flava Flav is lucky to be alive after a boulder almost crushed his car. According to TMZ, Flav was driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles yesterday when heavy rains caused a boulder to tumble down a cliff near La Tuna Canyon and strike the right side of his car. Flav lost control of the vehicle but was able to find his way back onto the road and pulled over.
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Fox News

Nashville News Hub

HipHopDX.com

