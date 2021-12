People have been eating for thousands of years. While they are most recognized as a popular burger bun topping, they’re not only used as a condiment, but also as an oil, and are used in a wide variety of cuisines. You’ll find them in Asian dishes, Caribbean, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, etc. Sesame seeds are the seed of the sesame plant, which is an herb that has flowers that produce pods that contain the sesame seeds. They come in both black and white varieties and have a mild nutty and sweet flavor.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO