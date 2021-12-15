Maine Actor Getting His Shot in New George Clooney, Ben Affleck Movie

As actor, producer, and director over the years, the multi-hyphenate A-lister George Clooney simply couldn't settle for being one of the most handsome men alive. No sir, he had to go ahead and add all sorts of prestigious industry titles to his star-making acting day job that only further established him as one of the greatest leading men in the business and a creative with an eye for the most interesting and personal projects. Now, that's not to say there haven't been some notable swings and misses mixed into that decades-long career, of course. I don't think anyone out there would disagree that his acting has yet to be surpassed by his directing, despite his past successes with 2002's "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" and "Good Night, and Good Luck." in 2005.

