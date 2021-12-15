Debuting Alicia

A few months after his woozy and dreamy single “(Tell Me) What Went Wrong,” local artist Patrick Buie is back with another agreeable and casually charming single in “Precious Time.” Out today, the song feels a little less emotionally loaded than his last, which spoke of talks with God, but that’s actually a ruse of tone. While sunny in many ways, the first line is “a smile is getting hard to find” and the refrain is “I’m losing my patience / you’re wasting my precious time.” The song itself almost feels like the kind of pretending that Buie is describing lyrically—all winking, sweet guitar parts and upbeat drums and tambourine shakes. Obviously, it seems that Buie’s precious time is being wasted, and he wonders that he’s wasting someone else’s too, but the way the song shakes out, it’s a putting off of that truth. It’s that thing in a relationship or a friendship where you’re telling yourself “it’s fine!” Is it fine? Perhaps not, but one thing is certain—this is a fine song indeed. Steam it where you stream, and keep up with Patrick Buie on Instagram at @patrickbuiemusic.

