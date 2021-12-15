MUSIC PICKS: DEC 16 - 22

We've been in this pandemic for a hard bit now, long enough that some folks like Luke Combs are still just now starting to promote 2019 albums on tour—in his case, his album What You See Is What You Get. In a review of the album, Rolling Stone noted that it's...
Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. — RANDOLPH — For the final concert of 2021 Brandon Music welcomes Bloodroot to Brandon Music. Performing their special combination of bluegrass, jazz, Celtic and traditional American string music, steeped in the hills of Vermont, this concert promises to provide an incredible night of entertainment from some of Vermont’s finest musicians.
Liz Cooper’s angsty punk anthem, mazie’s nostalgic sound, Chloe Lilac’s dreaminess, Jetta’s philosophical outlook, KROY’s manic energy and Dana Williams’ retro R&B make up our favorite songs of the week. Chloe Lilac, “Sick” — This biting new single appears on Chloe Lilac’s debut mixtape, when i feel better. Lilac compares...
Music is a universal language that can spark happy memories, relieve stress and create a source of comfort and connection between family and friends. That’s especially true during the holiday season. Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes music educator and jazz violinist Randy Sabien for a celebration of music and song for the holiday season. Sabien, who has strong Wisconsin ties, blends the sounds of jazz classical melodies, rock and folk, performing for audiences across the Midwest with great enthusiasm.
"People have realized that live music is so special after this long COVID pandemic. Music brings people together and Celtic music in particular is so joyful and uplifting!" stated Greta Gothard, the oldest of the three sisters that comprise The Gothard Sisters trio. Alpine Artisans' 2 Valleys Stage is bringing The Gothard Sisters to our valleys, beginning with a Holiday Concert at Seeley-Swan High School on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.
Westin McDowell’s returns with more Shiner’s Club. OK, so maybe we’re all a little sick of talking about how the pandemic affected the arts world, but there’s no denying artists and musicians experienced what local musician Westin McDowell calls “a seismic shift.”. “I don’t really...
As always, the annual flood of new music can be overwhelming. But Local Spins writers have sifted through these releases to make their picks for best albums and songs of the year. Enjoy. So 2021 ended up being the year that live music came back … sort of. As...
Ring in the season with the sounds of Christmas on Audacy’s exclusive stations curated with you + your family in mind. Whether you like to keep it classic or celebrate with your cowboy boots wrapped in tinsel, Audacy has your holiday season covered!
Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
As the Australian music scene begins to re-emerge from COVID-related lockdowns, community radio Music Directors and presenters from around the country have shone a light on the finest local talent doing the rounds today. While many of us are adjusting to a new sense of normality after 2020, Australian musicians...
The Friends of Cooper Memorial Library will host Dave DeLuca live with a program of Perfectly Frank. The Music of Frank Sinatra will be held on Tuesday, December 21st, at 5:30 p.m. at Cooper Memorial Library. Come fly away with Dave DeLuca as he pays tribute to the musical legacy...
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
Gwen Stefani had her fans jumping for joy on Thursday as she shared some exciting news to get them in the holiday spirit. The No Doubt frontwoman looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging blue dress with ruched detailing and floral embellishment as she posed among several wrapped presents beneath a silver Christmas tree. Gwen added a luscious pink lip and subtle smokey eye, wearing her blonde locks in a high ponytail that cascaded down her chest.
"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
Carrie Underwood has something very exciting to look forward to in just a few days, and neither she or her fans can wait. The country singer took to Instagram over the weekend to post a countdown ahead of her Las Vegas residency, alongside a behind-the-scenes video. In the caption, the...
Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55.
The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery.
“Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
THE Voice fans are threatening to boycott the show if contestant Wendy Moten doesn’t win during Tuesday’s finale. Girl Named Tom, Jershika Maple, Paris Winningham, Hailey Mia, and Wendy are the final five hoping to hear their name called as this season’s winner. 4. Wendy Moten is...
Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill are costarring in the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883." "I was expecting a finger slap but it was a paw to the jaw," McGraw told People in an interview about one fight scene. The pair, who have been married for 25 years, play a husband...
