ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brian Flores says RB Malcolm Brown will practice on Wednesday

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069KSD_0dNipjA900

The Miami Dolphins have been dealing with COVID-19 running through their running back room in the past week.

Myles Gaskin, Phillip Lindsay, and Salvon Ahmed were all added to the reserve/COVID list, leaving the Dolphins without a healthy running back on their active roster before Duke Johnson was elevated from the practice squad.

Now, the team is getting some good news, as Malcolm Brown is set to return to practice on Wednesday, according to head coach Brian Flores.

Brown suffered a quad injury in the first quarter of Miami’s Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons and has been on injured reserve ever since. His return to practice would start his 21-day practice window where the Dolphins would have to either activate him or lose him for the season.

Miami’s running game hasn’t been great this year, in fact, they’ve been the second-worst in the league. However, over their last five games, the Dolphins have shown a commitment to the run game that the coaches don’t want to stop now. If Brown can come back and grab a few carries, that will help.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dolphins LB on former college coach Urban Meyer: ‘Not surprised’

A linebacker who once played for Urban Meyer doesn’t seem too shocked with the way Meyer’s NFL career appears to be going. The whole experiment involving Urban Meyer and coaching in the NFL might be coming to an end. His time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has turned out to be a disaster as controversy and scandal appear to somehow continue to follow Meyer everywhere he goes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Covid#The Atlanta Falcons
Mercury News

Dolphins get two RBs back off COVID list Friday; Brian Flores on Damon Arnette acquisition

For the first time in the past week, the Miami Dolphins are removing players from the reserve/COVID-19 list instead of adding them. The Dolphins have running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed returning to practice on Friday, coach Brian Flores said in a web conference before the day’s drills. The team officially announced their activation shortly thereafter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Brian Flores December 17 Takeaways

Before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, head coach Brian Flores conducted a Zoom media session. -- Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed both are available to practice today. Encouraging sign for their availability for the Jets game. -- Austin Jackson will be practicing Friday...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brian Flores says two players who were on the COVID list are able to practice Friday

The Miami Dolphins have received some great news on Friday after a tough week. According to head coach Brian Flores, running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are available to participate in the team’s final practice of the week. This would mean that the players have cleared the COVID-19 protocols after being placed on the reserve/COVID list earlier in the week.
NFL
The Spun

Chargers Announce New Update On TE Donald Parham Jr

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr left the field on a stretcher following a brutal collision with the turf. Quarterback Justin Herbert tried to find Parham in the back of the endzone on a fourth down play. The 24-year-old tight end dropped the pass as he hit the turf and he appeared to be knocked unconscious.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Legend Knows Who Next Head Coach Should Be

Late Wednesday night – or early Thursday morning depending on your definition – the Jacksonville Jaguars finally made a decision on Urban Meyer. Earlier this week, allegations emerged suggesting players and assistant coaches in Jacksonville had enough of Meyer. Yesterday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during practice.
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Comment About Travis Kelce

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had an incredible performance on Thursday night against the Chargers, hauling in 10 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. The best play he made came in overtime, as the All-Pro managed to slice through a few defenders and get to the end zone for a walk-off score.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy