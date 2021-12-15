ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice of the Valley: Duncan Food Pantry and Gila Valley Food Coalition

gilavalleycentral.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam O’Doherty from United Way, Amber...

gilavalleycentral.net

FOX21News.com

Food pantry for people and pets in Colorado Springs

Food pantry for people and pets in Colorado Springs. CEO on Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Perfect Accreditation. Millions of new and small businesses started during the pandemic. Millions of new and small businesses started during the pandemic. FOX21 Weekend News at 9 p.m. Be Cautious With Giving Pets as Gifts. Salad...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Springfield Baptist hosting Drive-Thru Food Pantry

CONYERS — Springfield Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food giveaway event this Saturday. The Drive-Thru Food Pantry will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. until noon or until all food has been distributed. The church is located at 1877 Iris Drive SE, Conyers. The church intends...
CONYERS, GA
kmvt

Chobani donates thousands of food items to the Magic Valley Community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday morning, Chobani and the College of Southern Idaho partnered to hand out free food to thousands of Idahoans as part of their annual Chobani Community Giveaway. Nearly 1700 cars pulled through the CSI parking lot, collecting three cases of Chobani products each. Alyson Outen...
Kathryn Williams
Bellefontaine Examiner

3 food pantries benefit from Raider Nation Canned Food Drive

The Raider Nation Canned Food Drive recently concluded with a plentiful amount of goods delivered to three local food pantries. Representatives from the Rushsylvania Food Pantry, the Belle Center United Methodist Church Food Pantry, and the Give & Take Pantry in West Mansfield expressed appreciation for the collaboration between the BLHS Family and Consumer Sciences classrooms and the Benjamin Logan Elementary School classrooms who helped to make this collection possible.
WEST MANSFIELD, OH
radionwtn.com

Drive-Thru Food Drive For Henry County Pantries

Paris, Tenn.–Patriots’ Community Kitchen and Democrats for Fun, Service and Action will be holding a food drive this weekend to support Mama’s Pantry and The Little Pantries in the county. They will be set up at the Splash Park in Eiffel Tower Park from 10 a.m. to...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
New Britain Herald

Plainville Pet Food Pantry continues to help

PLAINVILLE – There is no need to choose between feeding yourself or feeding you pet, says Donna Weinhofer, local animal control officer and founder of the Plainville Pet Food Pantry. Weinhofer founded the Plainville Pet Food Pantry last year. Since then, she said, it is “doing well” and sees consistent...
PLAINVILLE, CT
WCIA

Helping Hands food pantry

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One Champaign woman is stepping up to help others in need. Katie Ware started a free food pantry when the pandemic hit. She said she saw so many people in need and wanted to help. Recently, she came home and found the pantry was nearly empty. Something that hasn’t ever happened […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
#Food Drink#Duncan Food Pantry
Kearney Hub

Gibbon starts food/clothing pantry for students

GIBBON — The shelves in Buff’s Cupboard are stocked with peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned goods and hygiene products. Clothing racks are filled with attire of all sizes, and bright blue Gibbon gear stands out from the rest. The room at Gibbon Public Schools has the appearance of small...
GIBBON, NE
timespub.com

Cub Scouts collect 5,600 pounds of food for Penndel Food Pantry

Cub Scout Pack 99 just finished a massively successful food drive as part of their annual “Scouting for Food” drive. Pack 99 is made of boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade who attend Sol Feinstone, Newtown, and Wrightstown Elementary Schools, as well as St. Andrew’s School. Among the...
WDAM-TV

Petal Pantry helps provide food items for the hungry

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal resident says she felt moved to help the hungry after seeing families post online about their need for a few extra groceries to help feed their families. Nita Pearce said that’s when she approached Mayor Tony Ducker about placing a food pantry box outside...
PETAL, MS
x1071.com

River Food Pantry launches online ordering system

MADISON, Wis. — A new online ordering system from a local food pantry now makes it easier for Dane County residents to get the food they want and need. The River Food Pantry first launched its free online ordering system, ePantry, in August. Since then, it’s processed more than 450 orders equalling a total of 35,000 pounds of food and personal care items for 1,200 Dane County residents. The online system receives roughly 20-60 orders per week.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Clayton County Register

Peoples State Bank donates to community food pantries ...

Each year on GivingTuesday, which was Tuesday, November 30 this year, Peoples State Bank gives a donation to local community food pantries in the area. Food pantries that received a donation this year included West Grant Lions Club, SW Cap Northern Grant County Food Pantry, Clayton County Food Shelf, Coulee Cap Food Pantry, Gays Mills Food Pantry, Lancaster Food Pantry, Living Faith Food Pantry, Allamakee County Food Shelf and Six Rivers Food Pantry. Pictured above in the submitted photo from the donation presentation at the Allamakee County Food Shelf are, left to right, Reid Mahoney, Lesa Moose and Brian Mahoney of Peoples State Bank, Allamakee County Food Shelf volunteer Monica Roderick, Dennis Lyons of Peoples State Bank and Allamakee County Food Shelf volunteer Gary Rumph.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
restorationnewsmedia.com

At food pantries, ‘any donation is always welcome’

At Johnston food pantries, the ongoing needs read much like a grocery shopping list. Peanut butter, ... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
lagunabeachindy.com

St. Mary’s completes food drive supporting Laguna Food Pantry

St Mary’s Episcopal Church recently finished its food drive to help hungry families who still get free groceries from the Laguna Food Pantry in greater numbers during the pandemic. Church members donated a different staple food each month for six months and delivered multiple bags of food to the...
Pantagraph

Food Pantry seeks to broaden its reach

EUREKA – John Gholson is concerned. Inflation is as high as it has been in three decades and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still are with us. As chair of the Eureka Area Food Pantry board, Gholson is certain there are more individuals and families who can benefit from the food pantry’s services. So, he and the board members are reaching out to welcome former and new clients.
EUREKA, IL
wwisradio.com

‘Food, Funds and Friends’: WI Food Pantries Seek Holiday Support

Wisconsin’s food charities are preparing for a possible spike in demand heading into the holiday season. From the end of federal pandemic aid measures to ongoing supply chain disruptions, Stephanie Dorfman, executive director of Feeding Wisconsin, said organizations like hers are balancing several factors this year. Feeding Wisconsin coordinates six...
WISCONSIN STATE
hamlethub.com

Stop & Shop Donates $10,000 to HCC Food Pantry

Bridgeport, CT - As the risk of food insecurity among college students is on the rise, Stop & Shop is taking steps to fight back locally with continued support for the Housatonic Community College (HCC) School Food Pantry. The supermarket giant recently donated an additional $10,000 to assist the HCC food pantry in helping food-insecure students with nutritious food options and basic necessities so they can stay focused on their education.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

