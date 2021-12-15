Voice of the Valley: Duncan Food Pantry and Gila Valley Food Coalition

EUREKA – John Gholson is concerned. Inflation is as high as it has been in three decades and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still are with us. As chair of the Eureka Area Food Pantry board, Gholson is certain there are more individuals and families who can benefit from the food pantry’s services. So, he and the board members are reaching out to welcome former and new clients.

