PredaSar has received a contract to help Space Systems Command demonstrate data transmission between commercial and military satellites in low-Earth orbit. The goal of the project is to deploy a hybrid space architecture designed to support interoperability between the company’s small satellite technology and the Blackjack constellation, SSC’s joint effort with the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the command said Thursday.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO