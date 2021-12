A drone that threatened a base with US and partner forces in southern Syria was shot down by a British fighter jet with the Western anti-Islamic State coalition, the Pentagon said Thursday. The US Central Command said that two "unmanned aerial systems" had flown toward the Al-Tanf desert garrison near the Syrian border with Iraq and Jordan late Tuesday. "As one of the UAS continued its course deeper into the Al-Tanf Deconfliction Zone, it was assessed as demonstrating hostile intent and was shot down," said Bill Urban, spokesman for the US Central Command. The second drone was not attacked and "likely left the area," Urban said in a statement.

