Reston, VA

Zenoss to Expand IT Software Deployment for Air Force Intell System

By Angeline Leishman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZenoss will help the Air Force Research Laboratory expand the implementation of an information technology monitoring platform for the service branch’s Distributed Common Ground...

ExecutiveBiz

Raytheon to Produce More APG-79(V)4 Radars Under $63M Marine Corps Orders

Raytheon Technologies‘ intelligence and space business has received two U.S. Marine Corps orders worth a combined $63 million to produce gallium nitride-powered radars for the service’s F/A-18 C/D Hornet aircraft. The APG-79(V)4 Active Electronically Scanned Array radars will use beam steering to help Marine Corps Hornet pilots in...
ExecutiveBiz

Lockheed Awarded $78M Air Force Contract for F-16 Training Systems

Lockheed Martin‘s rotary and mission systems business has landed a potential six-year, $77.6 million sole-source contract from the U.S. Air Force to supply training systems for F-16 Block 70 jets of foreign military sales customers. The company will engineer, develop, produce, integrate, test and deliver training equipment and spare...
ExecutiveBiz

Raytheon, DARPA Demo CDMaST Maritime Warfighting Concept; Colin Whelan Quoted

A Raytheon Technologies business and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency demonstrated a warfighting concept designed to help the U.S. Navy facilitate distributed maritime operations and transform how the service projects power. Raytheon Missiles & Defense combined its software and hardware systems with the Naval Information Warfare Center-developed virtual test...
City
Reston, VA
aithority.com

US Army To Expand Deployment Of LiFi As PureLiFi Is Awarded Another Big Deal

Global LiFi leader pureLiFi has secured another multi-million-dollar deal to supply the US Army. CEO Alistair Banham says “we will put LiFi in the hands of millions of users. Global leader in LiFi technology, pureLiFi has secured another multi-million-dollar deal to supply the US Army with thousands of additional units of the LiFi Defence system, Kitefin.
ExecutiveBiz

Global Technical Systems Secures $85M Navy IDIQ for EW Testing Pods, Support

Global Technical Systems has won an $84.7 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide the U.S. Navy with one lot of ALQ-167 and ULQ-24C electronic warfare testing pods. The company will also deliver to the service branch associated modification hardware and technical data for use on EW simulations, training and weapons testing,...
94.3 Jack FM

Ford partners with Salesforce to expand software business

DETROIT (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co said Tuesday it plans to launch a new subscription software service aimed at small businesses, in collaboration with enterprise software company Salesforce.com Inc. The software service, called VIIZR, will be offered starting next year by the automaker’s Ford Pro commercial vehicle and services unit....
MyChesCo

Intel 471 and Kognos Join Forces to Maximize Threat Intelligence for the Hunt

WILMINGTON, DE — Intel 471 this week announced a technology partnership with autonomous XDR innovator Kognos to reduce digital risk by empowering security teams to take a proactive stance in their threat hunting mission. Leveraging adversary intelligence and underground capabilities from Intel 471, Kognos XDR Hunter customers will benefit from embedding and activating Intel 471’s intelligence within fully autonomous hunts in their environment.
Aviation Week

MRO IT Systems Widen Deployment

Modern MRO management systems are key to both better maintenance practices inside airlines and more seamless connection with the aftermarket ecosystem. Despite the financial pressures of the pandemic, MRO IT providers continue to bring on new customers while upgrading their systems. In recent months... MRO IT Systems Widen Deployment is...
ExecutiveBiz

KBR Books 8 Prime Awards Under GSA Contract for Manned/Unmanned Platform Services

KBR has received eight prime awards under the General Services Administration‘s multiple-award contract for services in support of manned, unmanned and optionally manned platforms, as well as robotic systems. The company said Tuesday it will serve as one of the prime providers for data operation, mission operation, ground, space,...
HPCwire

Inspur, Ruijie, Silicom Expand Intel IPU Ecosystem

Dec. 6, 2021 — Intel today announced a collaboration with Inspur, Ruijie Networks and Silicom to design and develop new FPGA-based infrastructure processing unit (IPU) solutions that will deliver highly customized and programmable solutions to cloud and networking customers. This announcement advances Intel’s IPU vision, broadens and extends the IPU ecosystem, and accelerates the creation of a fully programmable network for customers to solve some of their greatest business challenges. Learn more about Intel field programmable gate arrays at Intel’s virtual FPGA technology event on Dec. 6-9.
theregister.com

Intel updates mysterious ‘software-defined silicon’ code in the Linux kernel

Intel has updated the code it says allows the implementation of “software-defined silicon” (SDSi). Chipzilla dropped some code for SDSi into the Linux Kernel in September 2021, describing it as tech that allows users to activate dormant features in silicon. The code outlined a process for enabling new features by verifying cryptographically signed licences.
ExecutiveBiz

Iron Bow to Offer Xage Zero Trust Security Platform to Military, Government Customers

Iron Bow Technologies has partnered with Xage to offer the latter’s zero trust security platform to the Department of Defense and federal government customers. Under the deal, Iron Bow will serve as a distributor of the Xage Fabric remote access authentication tool built to protect connected digital systems and communications networks from unauthorized access, Xage said Thursday.
aithority.com

Surfaceink Expands Software Systems Engineering Capabilities For IoT And Consumer Electronic Products

Surfaceink, a pioneering product development and design firm in Silicon Valley, announced the expansion of its software systems engineering capabilities. In addition to its traditional firmware and application services, Surfaceink also offers Middleware, HMI, Connectivity, Back-end Development, and Cloud Application services for IoT, consumer electronics, and other products. “Our experienced...
ExecutiveBiz

Voyager Space Adds Former Airbus Exec Dirk Hoke to Advisory Board

Voyager Space has appointed Dirk Hoke, former CEO of Airbus’ defense and space business, to its advisory board. In his new position, Hoke will leverage his 25 years of industry experience to advise Voyager Space on its expansion efforts in alignment with the company’s mission of creating a vertically integrated and publicly traded NewSpace company.
stateofreform.com

Alaska’s Task Force on Broadband calls for the creation of an Office of Broadband Deployment

The Governor’s Task Force on Broadband released its final report last week, highlighting a range of recommendations aimed at closing Alaska’s digital divide. The 101-page report includes a series of short-term actions and longer-term goals that are meant to serve as a roadmap for policymakers in the state. The task force’s goals and recommendations focus on improving the quality of end-user experience–which includes measures of speed and reliability–as well as improving infrastructure, addressing affordability, and supporting a local workforce to maintain services.
