Zenoss to Expand IT Software Deployment for Air Force Intell System

Dec. 6, 2021 — Intel today announced a collaboration with Inspur, Ruijie Networks and Silicom to design and develop new FPGA-based infrastructure processing unit (IPU) solutions that will deliver highly customized and programmable solutions to cloud and networking customers. This announcement advances Intel’s IPU vision, broadens and extends the IPU ecosystem, and accelerates the creation of a fully programmable network for customers to solve some of their greatest business challenges. Learn more about Intel field programmable gate arrays at Intel’s virtual FPGA technology event on Dec. 6-9.

