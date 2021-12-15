ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam

By 93.1 WZAK
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oG7IR_0dNin8QX00

Source: Rich Lee – PA Images / Getty


Kim Porter would have been 51 years old today.

Hard to believe that she’s already been gone three years. For the Hip-Hop and R&B culture, she made a splash on the scene, appearing in music videos from some of our best known acts. Socially, she could be seen attending red carpets and high-profile parties – often alongside on again, off again romantic partner, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs .

As we previously reported , it was revealed that Porter died in 2018 of lobar pneumonia – an inflammation of the lobe in one’s lungs.

“On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement released shortly after her untimely passing.

Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well.

Diddy, 50, and Kim dated between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian Combs , 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila , 13. Porter also had a son, Quincy , from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

|| RELATED: Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2021 ||

|| RELATED: Kierra Sheard & Husband Celebrated Anniversary With The Wedding She Always Wanted! [PICsS] ||

|| RELATED: Rest In Power: 12 Times Kim Porter And Her Children Melted Our Hearts ||

Happy Birthday, Kim. Peep photos in the gallery below.

1. Diddy and Kim Porter leaving a party thrown by the Beckhams in Santa Monica

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lqgt_0dNin8QX00 Source:WENN

2. Philanthropic Arts Foundation’s Sixth Annual “Art For Life” Benefit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffsPB_0dNin8QX00
Source:Getty

3. 2005 MTV VMA’s Hosted By Diddy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhvLF_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

4. Launch Party For OK! Magazine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JgKij_0dNin8QX00
Source:Getty

5. 6th Annual BET Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtea5_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

6. Royal Birthday Ball for Sean “P. Diddy” Combs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Odzf6_0dNin8QX00
Source:Getty

7. 2003 MTV Video Music Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZN6v6_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

8. VH1 Big in 2003

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oV1E9_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

9. Birthday Ball for Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noK8D_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

10. Life Ball 2012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20B0QS_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

11. Life Ball Welcome Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODzrO_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

12. Opening Night For “The Rock N Roll Of Hip Hop” Photo Exhibit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TA2rP_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

13. The 77th Annual Academy Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UE87_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

14. Sean P. Diddy Combs’ Surprise 35th Birthday Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIDh3_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

15. Loon’s Self-Titled Debut Album Release Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgkr5_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

16. Toya Wright Hosts Vanquish Lounge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXjhA_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

17. On The Run Tour After Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cbprt_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

18. Reginae’s “All White” Sweet 16 Birthday Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvyiq_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

19. Kim Porter attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjzbT_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

20. Kim Porter and Sean Combs attend “Fashion For Relief” Sponsored by M.A.C Cosmetics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yq4JK_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

21. Haute Couture Fall-winter Versace 2002/03

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNIcq_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

22. Sanaa Lathan Hosts Event At Beso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJZV4_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

23. Film Festival Premiere Of Open Road Films’ “Dope”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebBpS_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

24. United Against Ebola Benefit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CkggH_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

25. Premiere Of Amazon Studios’ “An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has To Win”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JiXcF_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

26. Diddy’s Annual White Party in LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDbux_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

27. 2017 Tribeca Film Festival – “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBQur_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

28. Kim Porter attends the Dolce & Gabbana Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8Yvw_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

29. Los Angeles Premiere Of “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSiir_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

30. 7th Annual Post BET Awards Party hosted by DJ Khaled

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTpnj_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

31. Tom Ford New York Fashion Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJfM4_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

32. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRGS0_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

33. Dolce & Gabbana Queen Of Hearts Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sEFCq_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

34. Vanity Fair Aftershow Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ewAgB_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

35. P. Diddy Birthday Ball

Source:Getty

36. 77th Academy Awards – Kodak Theatre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20hicw_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

37. February 2018 – New York Fashion Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqIe7_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

38. Sean “P Diddy” Combs Royal Birthday Ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qyW4W_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

39. Ladylike Foundation’s 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VcMIM_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

40. Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQF9m_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

41. “The Holiday Calendar” Special Screening Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDyaj_0dNin8QX00 Source:Getty

42. Annual White Party held at a private residence in Beverly Hills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAozy_0dNin8QX00 Source:WENN

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Diddy Pays Birthday Tribute to Late Ex Kim Porter and Shares a Stunning Portrait of Her

Diddy honored his late ex, Kim Porter, with a touching tribute on what would have been her 50th birthday. The music mogul dedicated his Instagram account to Porter, with a single post on his feed showing Kim wearing a diamond tiara. The post was complemented by a series of Instagram Stories. The rapper captioned the post, "Happy birthday THE QUEEN. @ladykp ! There will never be another! The Epitome of Grace and Love. I miss you. I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you, I LOVE YOU! Happy birthday baby. 💜."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Inside Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint’s 6th Birthday Party: Photos

Birthday bash! Kim Kardashian’s eldest son, Saint, celebrated his 6th birthday on Sunday, December 5, with an outdoor party. The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s sister Kourtney Kardashian shared Instagram Story photos from the event, including an inflatable slide and a cake designed to look like Saint. “Name...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
P. Diddy
Person
Kim Porter
Person
Toya Wright
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Sean Combs
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Remembers Father Robert After Seeing 6 Rainbows on Son Saint’s Birthday: ‘Needed This’

Happy memories. While Kim Kardashian woke up ready to celebrate her son Saint’s 6th birthday, she couldn’t help but notice a certain sign around her house. “OMG a 6th rainbow for my Saints 6th birthday,” the Skims mogul, 41, captioned an Instagram Story post on Sunday, December 5. “I’ve never ever had this many rainbows in the same room at once!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Wedding#Fam#The Hip Hop#Kierra Sheard Husband#Wenn 2#Mtv Vma#Getty 4#Magazine Source
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Reveals Final Text Message To Ex-Wife: 'I Did Not Know The Woman I Had Married'

Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy