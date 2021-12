Even though I’m pretty old-school and still think a quality field guide is a great way to identify birds, there’s a terrific interactive online tool for amateur ornithologists called eBird. One of its features is a range map that’s based on sightings posted by everyday birders that tells you where unusual birds have been seen in your area — something a typical range map can’t do. Winter is a good time to look for birds from outside the area because a lot of them wander around based on where the food is. And according to eBird, one of my favorite childhood bird friends sometimes makes its way over to the South Shore from its usual Western stomping grounds: the black-billed magpie.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO