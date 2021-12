Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature all the latest on the Lions’ 2022 recruiting class and an update on Lackawanna College safety Tyrece Mills. Penn State inked a total of 23 players on a busy Wednesday in Happy Valley, locking up a class that currently ranks No. 6 nationally by 247Sports and Rivals. That group is second-best in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and could still grow as coach James Franklin explores adding talent through the transfer portal or the February signing period.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO