Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released information concerning one of the crashes that occurred this morning on Highway 52 near Pine Island. Dense fog was present when a pickup truck driven by a Rochester woman collided with a semi-truck at a rural intersection along the busy highway just north of Pine Island around 8:10 AM. The State Patrol says 54-year-old Clayton Cowl of Oronoco was driving the semi-truck north on Highway 52 and 62-year-old Maria Le was on 480th Street when the crash took place.

PINE ISLAND, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO