AUBURN, Alabama—Coming off a 6-6 regular season that concluded with a four-overtime loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl, Coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers are busy preparing for the Birmingham Bowl on December 28 at 11 a.m. against 11-win Houston. Without starters Roger McCreary and ZaKoby McClain on defense with center Nick Brahms and right tackle Brodarious Hamm also out for the bowl game along with six players that have entered the transfer portal, this is an opportunity for some young players and backups to make an impact during bowl practices and also the game.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO