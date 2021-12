ALLEN PARK -- T.J. Hockenson’s season is reportedly over, with the third-year tight end undergoing thumb surgery Thursday morning per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hockenson missed his first game of the season last week due to a hand injury despite expressing optimism he’d be good to go. He’s been the top target for the Detroit Lions this year, catching 61 passes for 583 yards and four touchdowns. Hockenson’s season started with a bang, posting 16 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games. Much like the rest of the passing attack, though, there were quiet stretches where the talented tight end didn’t see the ball much.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO