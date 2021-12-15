ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Joe Judge Feels Good About Daniel Jones's Future

By Patricia Traina
Among the numerous plans that have gone astray for the New York Giants this season is that they're now facing an abbreviated season with Daniel Jones, their starting quarterback, who currently remains out with a neck injury.

The injury, Jones's third in as many NFL seasons, is presumably hampering the Giants' evaluation of Jones, of whom this year they were looking to take a significant step forward in his development.

That hasn't quite happened to a combination of factors, including the injuries to his skill position players that has seen the Giants field a fully loaded offensive slate on only six snaps this season, and the tumultuous performance of former offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and, currently, his successor Freddie Kitchens.

Jones, for his part, has shown a little bit of improvement. His 64.3 percent completion rate is the best mark of his three-year career, and if his season were indeed to end today, he'd have only seven interceptions.

But there are other metrics where the needle hasn't budged, specifically in touchdowns thrown (10), bad throws made (career-high 18.4 percent), and throws made on target (76.1 percent, which is below some of the better passers in the NFL.

He also has seven fumbles with two lost, which is slightly better than last year's total of 10 fumbles, three balls lost.

"I think he’s missing experience and an opportunity to grow," said head coach Joe Judge. "That’s really nothing of his fault at all. Just as any young player in this league, every rep you take is an experience you learn from and one thing I can say for Daniel is really as you watch him throughout his young career, there’s been a lot of things that have really demonstrated growth.

"Daniel has done a good job working, preparing and growing throughout his career. I think the biggest thing he’s missing out is just that experience and the opportunity to grow within a craft."

The Giants might very well have to reach deep down their depth chart to fill some spots that have been hit by injury and COVID.

14 hours ago

The Giants are trying to stop a potential widespread of the COVID-19 virus within the locker room by taking added precautions.

15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwoGT_0dNih2Cb00
By Patricia Traina

Judge sounds willing remain committed to Daniel Jones even though the team might not be able to complete its evaluation of the third-year signal caller this season.

17 hours ago

The Giants will have to decide on Jones's option year by next May. Had he taken the type of leap they expected from him, the decision would have been a no-brainer. Still, the stall in his growth combined with another interrupted by injury could be just enough to give the Giants and whoever is in the general manager's chair next year some pause.

In the short term, Judge and the Giants will have to decide whether to keep Jones's hopes alive of a return to the field this year or if it's in his best interest to shut him down for the rest of the season.

"We consider that with every player," Judge said when asked if there were more discussions about placing Jones on injured reserve. "We’re always thinking about their health before anything else. We’re not going to put a player out there when they’re at an injury risk.

"In terms of where Daniel’s at medically, we’ve got an entire medical team with doctors and second opinions that are going to weigh in more on that. I’m not a doctor; I’ve got to take the input and the advice that they give me. I’m not going to put a player on the field when they’re an injury risk. When they give me the greenlight to play a player, then I know that that guy is able to go out there and play safely for that game."

If Jones's season were to end this week Judge said he's seen seen enough of the quarterback to make a long-term commitment to him.

"I feel good about Daniel already," he said. "I want him to keep growing and developing his craft. Obviously, he’s a great asset to our team. ... Daniel’s done a good job growing for us. We’re going to keep on pushing forward with him."

