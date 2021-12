Amazon may have plans to more directly compete with Instacart. According to The Information, the company has spent a lot of the last year trialing a product known as Amazon Fresh Marketplace. The service lets UK Prime subscribers order groceries from two popular supermarket brands, with same-day delivery taken care of by the company’s Flex drivers. In 2022, Amazon reportedly plans to bring the service to the US and also the majority of Europe. That is a bold plan for sure.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO