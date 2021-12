Washington for Justice thanks the community for their generosity as they prepare for their holiday meal kit giveaway this Saturday. The local organization has so far raised enough funds to supply 53 meal kits for residents throughout the county to pick up and prepare at home to enjoy this December. Bethany Glinsmann with Washington for Justice shares a change they’ve made for their second annual event, “This year we’re doing it a bit different so last year we had a sign up form so folks could reserve a box. This year we’re just doing first-come, first-serve, so nobody needs to worry about signing up or sharing their contact information.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO