Zero-gravity beds and flame-grilled “truth”: The 2021 Feedback awards

New Scientist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021, eh? While undertaking the end-of-year reordering of our extensive piling system, we are tempted to file the past 12 months under “see 2020”. But leafing through our leaves with moistened forefinger, we find much to delight ourselves from this year as we dole out the Feedbys, the coveted annual Feedback...

LiveScience

Are flat-earthers being serious?

Of all the conspiracy theories that litter the Internet, the flat Earth conspiracy is quite possibly the most curious. After all, the ancient Greeks figured out the planet's shape (and even its circumference) in the third century B.C. But a fringe society founded in the 1950s, dedicated to insisting that...
ASTRONOMY
New Scientist

The world faces an omicron Christmas but isn’t doing much about it yet

There now seems little doubt that the Christmas period will coincide with another major wave of coronavirus cases around the world, as it becomes clear that the omicron variant can largely evade prior immunity from infection or two vaccine doses, and might be even more transmissible than the delta variant. In England and Scotland, cases have been doubling every two days. The big unknown remains whether there will be as many hospitalisations and deaths as in previous waves.
WORLD
New Scientist

Mary Robinette Kowal: An exclusive short story for New Scientist

The low November light swept in under the clouds and flooded the wall of windows with golden light. Inez Townsend tilted her head away from the glittering sea water outside the Harpa concert hall and hoped that the reporters thought she looked interested, not squinty. She had agonized over what to wear to her first press conference and finally settled on standard concert attire, a simple black tunic, but had given a nod to her new home in Iceland by swapping a pair of knee-high black boots and leggings for her usual pumps.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New Scientist

Quiz of the year: Can you recall the quirkier stories of 2021?

1 In August, we learned that bumblebees are better at foraging for nectar when given which substance?. 2 In October, we visited Finland to see how it plans a bioeconomy that runs on wood. But which of the following wood technologies did we not report on this year?. A Transparent...
LIFESTYLE
New Scientist

Covid-19 news: Myocarditis more common after infection than vaccines

Huge study finds myocarditis is at least four times more likely to occur after a covid-19 infection than after a vaccination. Heart inflammation is more likely to develop after a covid-19 infection than following vaccination, a study of almost 39 million people in England has found. The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Scientist

England must act before Christmas to reduce the impact of omicron

The world is facing a surge in hospitalisations and deaths from the omicron variant of the coronavirus that could be as bad as in previous waves, even if omicron is only a third as severe as the delta variant – and so far, data from England does not suggest it is any less severe, according to a team at Imperial College London.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hotel quarantine to be abandoned

Hotel quarantine for travellers arriving in England will be abandoned, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced. The Cabinet minister told the Commons that the 11 countries on the red list will be removed at 4am on Wednesday. The list was resurrected last month in a bid to reduce the spread...
WORLD
New Scientist

In 2021, we made real progress in fighting covid-19 and climate change

“A YEAR of tackling great challenges.” In the title of our review of the year, “tackling” is the operative word. Two great challenges have dominated the past 12 months: the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, and efforts to address climate change, as embodied by the COP26 summit held in Glasgow, UK, in November. Both have seen significant progress – but only the most irrational optimist could claim that what we have achieved so far amounts to solutions.
ENVIRONMENT
New Scientist

Tougher action needed to stop oak-killing moth's spread in the UK

Tougher action will be needed to stop a caterpillar threatening England’s oak trees from continuing to spread across the country, say researchers who found efforts to control the pest have failed to slow its steady growth. The oak processionary moth (Thaumetopoea processionea) – or OPM – has spread across...
ANIMALS
BBC

'It was magical' - the first disabled crew to fly in zero-gravity

While millions of people might dream about space travel, with the exacting requirements often expected of astronauts some disabled people might have counted themselves out...until now. Mission: AstroAccess - a crew of disabled scientists, students and artists based in America - has just launched to make space travel accessible for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New Scientist

Baffling 'space cow' explosion was probably a failed supernova

An explosion that baffled astronomers in 2018 may finally have an explanation. Observations of X-rays from the blast have revealed that it was probably a massive star that only partially blew up, leaving behind either a dense neutron star or a small black hole – something we have long suspected happens, but never seen until now.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Footage From The First-Ever Probe to Touch The Sun Will Leave You Speechless

Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
ASTRONOMY
theiet.org

Vacuum sleeping bag prevents eyeball damage in zero gravity

Researchers from UT Southwestern Medical Centre have developed a vacuum-equipped sleeping bag intended for astronauts. The sleeping bag pulls down body fluids that naturally flow to the head and squash the eyeballs, preventing associated vision problems. This little-known phenomenon has vexed scientists for more than a decade, and it remains...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New Scientist

Kenneth Libbrecht interview: A grand unified theory of snowflakes

SNOWFALL in Pasadena, California, is so rare, it’s almost unheard of. Except, that is, at the California Institute of Technology, where Kenneth Libbrecht can conjure it up using the world’s most sophisticated snowflake-making equipment. As a physicist, Libbrecht has tackled some fairly epic questions, like the nature of...
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

Chinese Rover Spots Weird, Large ‘Cube’ on the Moon

A lunar rover has spotted a strange cube-shaped object and will alter its official course to check it out, needing 2-3 months to arrive. Official observations suggest it could be rock thrust upward from the impact of an asteroid that clearly landed next to it, or a technological relic from previous human exploration, or hopefully, perhaps something that can’t be explained.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Deadline

Indian Animation Studio VawWorld Signs With Zero Gravity Management

EXCLUSIVE: Zero Gravity Management has signed VawWorld, the Indian animation outfit, and will target building the company’s slate of in-house productions as well as offering its animation production services in the U.S. Run by Kumar Sambhav, the company has acted as a production services vendor for digital media platforms for companies including Vveee Media to date. It is now building a slate of original IP, including English-language projects, geared towards sci-fi, action, and adventure for both children and adult animation. Upcoming series include Adventures of Gopala – about a group of friends solving mysteries in outer space on different planets as they learn about new life forms. Also on their slate is Max And Luke, a series where a pig (Max) and his uncle, a blue rabbit (Luke), go on adventures while protecting their friends from the mischievous big bad wolves in town. The studio will continue to offer cost-effective CGI animation services, ranging from TV to video games, with Zero Gravity set to introduce its work to U.S. clients.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Ban on tourism trips to France deemed ‘hammer blow’ by travel industry

A ban on UK tourists entering France has been described as a “hammer blow” by travel firms. French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced tough restrictions will be enforced from Saturday, including a requirement for “compelling reasons” to travel to or from the UK. Trips for tourism...
TRAVEL
BGR.com

Mysterious cosmic explosion called ‘The Cow’ might’ve finally been explained

Back in 2018, a massive cosmic explosion made its way to earth as a bright flash of blue. The flash was quickly nicknamed AT2018cow, or “the Cow”. At the time, many believed it could have been a supernova. However, the burst was much quicker than most supernovas. So, scientists began looking into the event more. Now, they’ve found that the explosion could have been the birth of a black hole or a neutron star. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! Scientists think a cosmic explosion could have been the birth of a...
ASTRONOMY
New Scientist

2021 in review: COP26 lays the groundwork for a decade of action

JUST days after it was agreed on by nearly 200 countries at the COP26 summit in November, the reverberations of the Glasgow Climate Pact were being felt. In the immediate aftermath of the conference, the price of carbon in the European Union’s carbon market hit a record high of €66 a tonne. Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon came out against a new North Sea oil field, putting more pressure on the UK government to reconsider its approval. The European Commission set out a draft law to block imports of beef and other commodities if they are linked to deforestation.
ENVIRONMENT
New Scientist

2021 in review: CRISPR-edited food goes on sale to public

They may look ordinary, but in September these tomatoes became the first CRISPR-edited food to go on sale to the public. The tomatoes were developed by Hiroshi Ezura (pictured) at the University of Tsukuba in Japan. They are available only in Japan and have five times the normal amount of the nutrient GABA.
HEALTH

