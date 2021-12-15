ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Tesla Model 3 fleet suspended by Paris taxi firm after fatal accident

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla, the electric-vehicle company, is facing fresh scrutiny of its popular Model 3 sedans in France...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Tesla taxi driver in Paris investigated for ‘suspected manslaughter’ following crash

A taxi driver who was operating a Tesla Model 3 in Paris last Saturday is now under a “formal investigation for suspected manslaughter” following the accident. Over the weekend, a French taxi driver employed by Parisian taxi company G7 crashed a Tesla Model 3, resulting in the death of one and twenty injured pedestrians, three of which are in critical condition. The driver told French authorities and his lawyer that the Model 3 accelerated on its own. However, a statement from Tesla executives in Europe, who spoke to France’s Transport Minister, stated that there was no indication of a technical fault, meaning the accident would have been caused by driver error. The driver, who is now in custody with French police for “suspected manslaughter,” said his foot was applied on the brake pedal when the vehicle accelerated on its own. The driver said he attempted to slow the vehicle down by hitting obstacles with the car, including trash bins.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Model 3#Paris#Taxi#Traffic Accident#Vehicles
Benzinga

Tesla Says No Technical Problem To Flag In Fatal Paris Crash

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday told the French government there is no technical fault to flag related to the fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla Model 3 taxi, Reuters reported, citing a government spokesperson. What Happened: French taxi firm G7 has suspended the use of 37 Tesla Model...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Investor's Business Daily

Tesla Stock: Model S/X International Orders Halted; NYC Mulls Model 3 Fleet

Tesla (TSLA) reportedly told potential buyers today that it stopped taking new Model S and Model X vehicle orders outside North America. Meanwhile, New York City is considering buying a fleet of Model 3s. Tesla stock edged up, trading around a key level. In a German-language email obtained by Electrek,...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Causes Accident With Model Y

Video footage has come to light that shows a Tesla Model Y almost driving itself into a head-on collision due to the Full Self-Driving Beta. Last Friday, the footage was originally posted on YouTube before the uploader removed the video. The video was reposted on Twitter. The video begins with...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
France
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Taxi Fatal Crash Plus 20 Also Injured

One of the largest Tesla taxi fleets in the world has suspended its Model 3 taxis after a fatal crash that also injured 20. The company is called G7 and it is located in Paris, France. G7 announced the Tesla Model 3 suspension for fear of more accidents. After the...
TRAFFIC
insideevs.com

NYPD Considering Adding Tesla Model 3 To Its Fleet

The New York Police Department is thinking about adding up to 250 Tesla Model 3s to their fleet. The matter is set to be discussed at a hearing in the coming days, and if it goes through it will see the NYPD spend some $12.4 million on Model 3s. The...
CARS
insideevs.com

How Is Hyundai's Hydrogen Car Bet Working Out?

For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Car Brand Has the Worst Dealers in America

Car sales began to explode this year, but there are many challenges — mostly lack of inventory due to a shortage of chips used in cars. Despite the challenges, satisfaction with the sales experience at the dealership is unchanged from last year, according to J.D. Power. Not all dealers perform well, however, and the brand […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The car industry should be having a banner year. Demand for new cars has skyrocketed, due at least in part to pent-up demand because dealers were closed over portions of the nearly two years the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued the United States. Sales, however, have hit a wall — and the slowest-selling car of all […]
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of Omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

After 15 Years of Production, Airbus Delivers Its Last A380 Superjumbo Jet

The final Airbus A380 is up and out the door. The airline manufacturer delivered the last of its double-decker superjumbo jets to Emirates on Tuesday, according to a press release from the company. The handoff, which took place in Hamburg, Germany, puts an end to a 15-year production run for the gigantic airplane. The A380—which was announced in 1990 and made its debut nearly two decades later, in 2007—was Airbus’s attempt to knock the Boeing 747 off its perch. It didn’t accomplish this goal, but that doesn’t make the aircraft any less impressive. The plane has two full decks and typically seats...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Least Reliable Supercar

One would think a car that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars or more would be flawless mechanically. Some of them are literally built by hand. However, expensive cars can have complex engines and other remarkably detailed features, which require meticulous efforts by the manufacturer — which don’t always succeed. In its study of the […]
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Cars in America

The average price of a new car purchased in the U.S. hit a new record high in July 2021, at $42,736, according to Kelley Blue Book. This was the fourth month in a row that transaction prices increased as supplies tightened due to a computer chip shortage. Those who were in the market to buy […]
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy